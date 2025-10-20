Celebrate in Style: The DeCantillon Announces Open Bookings for 2026

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The DeCantillon, a premier luxury event and wedding venue, proudly announces that it is now accepting bookings for upcoming celebrations and events in 2026. Nestled along the picturesque Arkansas River in North Little Rock, AR, the venue offers panoramic views of the Little Rock skyline and provides an enchanting setting designed to elevate life’s best moments. With a balance of timeless architecture, elegant décor, and natural surroundings, the company invites guests to experience beauty and sophistication in every detail.

The DeCantillon specializes in hosting weddings, corporate gatherings, and milestone celebrations within indoor and outdoor spaces. Whether you’re having an intimate riverside ceremony or a grand indoor reception beneath twinkling lights, the DeCantillon will make your event truly memorable. The venue’s seamless blend of historic charm and modern amenities ensures an atmosphere that feels both inspired and personal. Each event is supported by a team that will ensure you get everything you need, allowing hosts and guests alike to focus on what truly matters: creating unforgettable memories.

With demand for elevated event spaces on the rise, The DeCantillon meets a growing need for venues that combine natural beauty with modern luxury. The company’s commitment to exceptional service and design provides a unique opportunity for guests to celebrate surrounded by Arkansas’s most scenic landscapes.

For more information about The DeCantillon and the services they provide, visit their website or call (501) 644-9911.

About The DeCantillon

The DeCantillon is a luxury event and wedding venue located in North Little Rock, AR. Situated near the river, this location gives you a stunning panoramic river view and offers a refined setting for various types of events like weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations.

Personal Information

Name : Sophie Miller

Email : sophie.decantillon@gmail.com

Company : The DeCantillon

Address : 112 Smarthouse Way, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114

Phone : (501) 644-9911

Website : https://decantillon.com