Market Adulteration Alert – Substitution of Genuine Nagakesar (Messua ferrea) with Surpunnag (Ochrocarpus longifolius)

Gohana, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The demand for Nagakesar (Mesua ferrea Linn.) has risen sharply across Ayurvedic, pharmaceutical, and perfumery industries during the recent months. This surge, typically seen between October and March, corresponds to the period of increased production of classical formulations such as Bala Taila, Mahanarayana Taila, Chyavanprash, Lavanbhaskar Churna, and Kumkumadi Taila, etc. as well as its ritual and aromatic uses.

However, market investigations reveal that a large portion of the raw drug being sold under the name “Nagakesar” is in fact Surpunaa (Ochrocarpus longifolius syn. Surangi), which is a substitute and not the original species described in Ayurvedic Nighantus. While O. longifolius possesses certain pharmacological properties such as anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and hypotensive effects due to compounds like vitexin and surangin B, its chemical profile and therapeutic potential differ significantly from genuine Mesua ferrea. The substitution has increased primarily due to limited seasonal availability of Mesua ferrea flower buds and high market demand, leading traders to replace it with the more easily available O. longifolius. Mesua ferrea flowers only once a year (mainly from February to May) and genuine dried buds are costly and limited, traders increasingly substitute it with Surpunnag (Ochrocarpus longifolius). This substitution becomes particularly common during the festive and winter months when production peaks. The growing reliance on such substitutes highlights the urgent need for authentic identification, pharmacognostic verification, and quality control to preserve the purity and therapeutic integrity of Ayurvedic medicines

This adulteration not only compromises the therapeutic efficacy and safety of Ayurvedic formulations but also distorts their authenticity.

Experts urge raw drug suppliers, pharmacists, and Ayurvedic manufacturers to ensure proper botanical authentication through macroscopic and microscopic identification before procurement. Strengthening of quality control, pharmacognostic verification, and supply chain transparency is essential to preserve the integrity of Ayurvedic medicine and consumer trust.