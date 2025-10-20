Honeymoon Tourism Market Booms with Custom Luxury Travel Packages

The global honeymoon tourism market size was estimated at USD 131.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 191.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market is driven by the growing influence of social media and travel influencers, which inspire couples to explore new destinations and luxury experiences. Increasing demand for personalized and experiential travel, including adventure, eco-friendly, and culturally immersive options, is also propelling market growth.

The proliferation of online travel agencies (OTAs) has made honeymoon planning more convenient and accessible, offering curated packages, exclusive deals, and destination guidance. Additionally, the rising trend of destination weddings is boosting demand, as couples often combine their wedding and honeymoon into a single extended trip, leading to seamless, all-inclusive travel experiences.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global market with a 39.3% revenue share in 2024.

By type, beach honeymoon led the market with 26.3% revenue share.

7 to 10-day trips held the largest duration segment.

25–35 years age group accounted for the largest share.

Travel agency/agents dominated the booking mode segment.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 131.56 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 191.85 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.6%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the honeymoon tourism market include Booking.com, Marriott International, Inc., and Thomascook.in, among others. These companies focus on offering tailored experiences, luxury accommodations, and curated packages for newlyweds. Through digital platforms and strategic partnerships, they enhance convenience, personalization, and customer engagement, catering specifically to the needs of honeymooners.

Key Companies

Booking.com

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Marriott International, Inc.

Thomascook.in

MakeMyTrip Limited

Expedia, Inc.

Bookmundi.com

Exodus Travels

Conclusion

The honeymoon tourism market is experiencing steady growth fueled by rising demand for personalized, experiential travel and the influence of social media and travel influencers. Online travel platforms and OTAs are making planning and booking seamless, while the trend of destination weddings is creating integrated travel opportunities. Luxury and tailored experiences, along with technology-enabled services, continue to enhance customer satisfaction and market expansion. The combination of evolving consumer preferences and innovative offerings positions the market for sustained growth in the coming years.