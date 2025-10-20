Hummus Market Expansion Driven by Efficient Inventory Management

The global hummus market size was estimated at USD 3.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing strong growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. Increasing health consciousness is encouraging consumers to opt for nutritious, plant-based foods, and hummus—rich in protein and fiber—has emerged as a popular choice among vegetarians, vegans, and health-focused individuals seeking convenient and wholesome dietary options.

However, the market faces challenges that could impact growth. Product adulteration, including contamination with harmful ingredients or improper labeling, has led to recalls and affected consumer trust. Notable instances, such as salmonella contamination and undeclared allergens, involving major brands like Sabra and Wegmans, have underscored the importance of stringent quality control. Additionally, competition from alternative plant-based dips, such as tahini and salsa, may divert consumer attention and sales away from hummus products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America was the largest revenue-generating market, accounting for nearly USD 1.95 billion in 2023.

The U.S. hummus market is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the classic hummus segment generated USD 1.62 billion in 2023.

By packaging, the tubs & cups segment held the largest market share of over 50% in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 3.85 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.03 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 11.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The hummus market is highly competitive, with both established and emerging brands striving to capture market share. Companies are focusing on innovative flavors, enhanced packaging, partnerships with retailers and foodservice providers, and strategic marketing campaigns to increase brand visibility and drive growth.

Key Companies

Bakkavor Group Plc

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc.

Haliburton International Foods

Strauss Group

Tribe Hummus

Hope Foods, LLC

Fountain of Health

Hummus Goodness

Boar’s Head Brand

Lantana Foods

Conclusion

The hummus market is set for robust growth, driven by rising health consciousness, the popularity of plant-based diets, and increasing demand for convenient and nutritious snacks. While product safety concerns and competition from alternative dips present challenges, continuous innovation, quality control, and strategic marketing are expected to sustain market expansion. The market is poised to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and the global shift toward healthier eating habits.