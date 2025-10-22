Rat And Mouse Model Market Growth Driven by Preclinical Research Needs

In 2023, the global rat and mouse model market was valued at USD 1.98 billion, and it is projected to rise to USD 3.58 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0 % during 2024–2030. The expanding need for genetically modified models to support researchers in target discovery and validation continues to drive the growth of this market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America held the dominant position, with a share of 49.1 % of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience robust growth between 2024 and 2030.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was the largest in 2023.

In terms of model and services, the model segment accounted for 88.6 % of global revenues in 2023.

By application, the cancer segment led in revenue share in 2023.

Rising R&D investments across pharmaceutical and biotech sectors are projected to further boost market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has also created significant opportunities: for example, in September 2021, a company introduced humanized mouse models to assist in COVID-19 preclinical development, while demand for hACE2 mouse models to study SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis has surged. Use of rat and mouse models in precision medicine and pharmacological research is expected to grow over the forecast period. Simultaneously, ethical debates surrounding animal use in research pose a restraint on expansion.

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine fuels the demand for humanized rodent models globally. One example: in 2020, researchers used a mouse orthotopic model for personalized oncology studies, aiming to identify optimal treatments for relapse sarcoma. Such targeted research initiatives are anticipated to support further market expansion.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.98 billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 3.58 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.0 %

2023 Regional Leader: North America

The ongoing increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure appears central to the market’s momentum. The pandemic period encouraged innovation: for instance, a U.S. biotechnology firm applied its knockin technology to develop hACE2 models for vaccine and antiviral testing, while the adoption of rodent models in precision medicine research continues to gain traction.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the ethical use of animals in research are expected to dampen growth to some degree. Still, the trend toward personalized and humanized models is pushing demand upward. For example, a European research team used advanced mouse modeling in real time to guide therapeutic decisions in oncology, illustrating the expanding relevance of rodent models in individualized medicine.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Some of the major players active in this market include Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Cyagen, genOway, Inotiv, Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and Biomedical Research Models (Biomere).

The Jackson Laboratory brings over 80 years of experience and offers diverse mouse models and services (custom model creation, colony management, surgery & preconditioning). Its repertoire spans immunodeficient, inbred, outbred, mutant, hybrid, and cre strains.

genOway operates in 28 countries across five continents, providing custom mouse and rat models, including constitutive knockouts, conditional knockouts, and humanized knock-ins.

Emerging firms like Hera Biolabs, Kind Lab, and Ozgene Pty Ltd are also gaining traction. For example, Kind Lab offers about 15–20 rat model types across its facilities in Edinburgh and Bangalore. Ozgene delivers four mouse model types along with services such as breeding, validation, phenotyping, embryo services, and germline operations.

Key Rat and Mouse Model Companies

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Cyagen

genOway

Inotiv

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models (Biomere)

Hera Biolabs

Kind Lab

Ozgene Pty Ltd

Recent developments underscore how companies continue to innovate and reposition: in May 2023, Taconic introduced a new model in its FcResolv NOG portfolio to support longer human lymphoid cell engraftment. In February 2023, Ozgene was selected to take over operations for an animal resources center in western Australia. In November 2022, Inotiv consolidated two U.S. sites to streamline its research models and services business.

Conclusion

Overall, the rat and mouse model market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by increasing research funding, rising demand for precision and humanized models, and expanding applications in areas such as cancer and genetic disease research. While ethical constraints pose challenges, the sector’s high innovation intensity and consolidation activity suggest that leading and emerging players will continue to evolve their offerings to meet escalating scientific demands.

