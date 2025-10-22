COPD And Asthma Therapeutics Market 2030: Forecasting Revenue Surges

COPD and Asthma Therapeutics Market Overview

The global COPD and asthma therapeutics market was valued at USD 92.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 155.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.18% between 2025 and 2030.

The market is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, fueled by increasing pollution levels, tobacco usage, and an aging global population. These factors are contributing to heightened demand for bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and combination therapies.

According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), over 262 million people worldwide were affected by asthma in 2022. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COPD ranked as the third leading cause of death globally. The growing elderly population, combined with rising emissions from vehicles and industries, continues to be a major contributor to the surge in COPD and asthma cases.

Air quality degradation—especially near industrial zones—has led to increased asthma incidence. The European Environment Agency reported that in 2021, air pollutant levels across the EU significantly exceeded WHO’s air quality guidelines. Meeting these standards could have prevented numerous deaths, including:

253,000 deaths linked to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure

linked to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure 52,000 deaths associated with nitrogen dioxide (NO₂)

associated with nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) 22,000 deaths from short-term exposure to ozone (O₃)

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Innovation in drug delivery systems is another key market driver. New technologies such as smart inhalers—equipped with Bluetooth and AI-powered respiratory monitoring—are improving patient compliance and enabling remote care. Companies like Teva and Propeller Health have launched FDA-approved smart inhalers that track usage and transmit real-time data to healthcare providers.

The increasing use of mobile health applications and tele-pulmonology solutions is also improving healthcare accessibility, particularly in underserved regions. The rise of online pharmacies and direct-to-consumer digital platforms supports home-based management of chronic respiratory diseases. These developments across therapeutics, devices, and digital health are expected to sustain strong market growth through 2030.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the COPD and asthma therapeutics market in 2024, accounting for 40.1% of total revenue.

Within North America, the U.S. market led in terms of revenue share in 2024.

By drug class, the Anti-IgE and Anti-IL monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with a 22.72% revenue share in 2024.

By device/product, inhalers represented the largest share of the market in 2024.

By indication, asthma accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 92.30 Billion

USD 92.30 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 155.25 Billion

USD 155.25 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.18%

9.18% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the COPD and Asthma Therapeutics Market

The market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and large players competing. Intense competition, especially among smaller firms, is prompting strategies such as new product launches, strategic partnerships, and technological innovations to gain market share.

Key Companies:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GSK plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sanofi

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BD

Covis Pharma

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Novartis AG

Cipla Ltd.

Chiesi Air

Conclusion

The global COPD and asthma therapeutics market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, worsening environmental conditions, and demographic shifts. The integration of advanced drug delivery technologies, AI-enabled devices, and digital healthcare platforms is transforming the way respiratory diseases are managed and treated. With a projected market value of USD 155.25 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 9.18%, the industry is poised for significant expansion. Growth opportunities are particularly strong in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, while North America will continue to lead in market share due to technological innovation and healthcare infrastructure.