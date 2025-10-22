Europe Beer Market 2030: Electric Beer and Green Brewing Innovations

Europe Beer Market Overview

The Europe beer market was valued at USD 219.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 323.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences, health-conscious trends, and ongoing innovation within the brewing sector.

A significant contributor to increased beer consumption is the rising demand for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beers. As European consumers increasingly pursue healthier lifestyles, breweries are responding with products that support wellness, including beers enhanced with vitamins and adaptogens. For instance, in the United Kingdom, sales of beers with less than 3.5% ABV doubled between 2022 and 2023, reflecting a wider European trend favoring moderation without compromising flavor or social enjoyment.

Craft, Premiumization & Innovation

The craft and artisanal beer segment continues to grow, driven by younger consumers—particularly millennials and Gen Z—seeking distinctive flavors and premium quality. This trend has fueled a revival of independent breweries across Europe, offering unique, local alternatives to mass-produced options. The demand for fruit-infused, experimental, and flavor-forward brews is broadening the beer landscape and revitalizing beer culture across the continent.

In parallel, the market is benefiting from the trend of premiumization. With rising disposable incomes and changing consumer values, more people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, specialty beers. Limited-edition releases, artisanal brewing techniques, and refined packaging are elevating beer’s status from everyday beverage to premium indulgence. Notably, craft beer sales in Western Europe rose by 12% year-over-year, highlighting the strong demand despite ongoing inflationary pressures.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Beer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Sustainability and Local Sourcing

Sustainability is emerging as a major market driver. Environmentally aware consumers are pushing breweries to adopt eco-friendly practices, including the use of renewable energy, water conservation, and recyclable packaging. In response, many European breweries have successfully reduced their carbon footprints. The use of locally sourced ingredients is also gaining momentum, appealing to consumers who value traceability, authenticity, and a reduced environmental impact.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Lager beer accounted for 52.3% of the total revenue in 2024. Lager remains the most consumed beer type in Europe, representing around 60% of all beer consumption, according to the European Beer Association.

Bottled beer captured a 50.4% revenue share in 2024. Growth in this segment is driven by demand for premium, craft, and non-alcoholic options, along with a growing consumer preference for recyclable glass packaging.

Macrobreweries dominated the market with a 67.7% share in 2024. Major brewers like AB InBev, Heineken, and Carlsberg benefit from their scale, brand recognition, and widespread distribution, making their products both accessible and affordable.

On-trade sales (bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs) represented 52.6% of total beer sales in 2024. Consumers continue to seek diverse and unique beer experiences when dining or socializing, reinforcing demand for specialty and craft beers in these venues.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 219.62 Billion

USD 219.62 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 323.81 Billion

USD 323.81 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.7%

Key Players in the Europe Beer Market

The European beer industry features a mix of well-established global companies and emerging craft brewers. Leading players benefit from extensive distribution networks, brand loyalty, and continuous product innovation. They regularly launch new flavors and packaging formats to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Alongside these major players, a growing number of small-scale craft and regional breweries are injecting innovation and variety into the market.

Interestingly, some wine producers are beginning to influence the beer space by exploring functional alcoholic beverages, blurring category lines and adding further dynamism to the competitive landscape.

Key Companies:

AB InBev

Heineken N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo

Mahou San Miguel

S.A. Damm

Radeberger Gruppe International

Oettinger Gruppe

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Europe beer market is undergoing a vibrant transformation fueled by health-conscious consumption, craft innovation, premiumization, and sustainable practices. Rising interest in low- and non-alcoholic beers, the expansion of on-trade venues, and a deepening appreciation for flavor diversity are all reshaping the landscape. Despite economic headwinds, consumer enthusiasm for quality and innovation remains strong, as seen in continued growth across craft and premium segments.

With a projected value of over USD 323 billion by 2030 and a healthy 6.7% CAGR, the market offers significant opportunities for both established breweries and emerging players. As consumer expectations evolve, companies that prioritize authenticity, sustainability, and experiential engagement are well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth in Europe’s dynamic beer industry.