CR Control Systems Inc. Unveils Advanced Channel Marker Lights for Safer Waterway Navigation

Channel markers act like road signs on the water. They show the edges of safe paths called channels, helping boaters steer clear of dangers like sandbars, rocks, or shallow areas. CR Control Systems’ new channel marker lights use bright, transparent colors and reliable flashing patterns to make navigation easier and safer for everyone on the water.

“Our channel marker lights are built to improve safety for all kinds of vessels,” said a spokesperson for CR Control Systems Inc. “They help boaters know exactly where to go, especially in tricky or busy waterways. With our lights, navigation becomes simple and stress-free, even in poor weather or at night.”

Key Benefits of CR Control Systems’ Channel Marker Lights:

Clear Visual Guidance:

The lights use internationally recognized colors—red for port (left) side and green for starboard (right) side—to mark the edges of a channel. This helps boaters know which side to keep their vessel on.

Bright and Reliable:

Designed to be highly visible in all conditions, these lights flash in specific patterns that are easy to recognize. This ensures safe navigation even during fog, rain, or darkness.

Durable and Weatherproof:

Built to withstand harsh marine environments, CR Control Systems’ channel marker lights are tough, long-lasting, and low maintenance.

Easy Installation:

Our lights can be mounted on buoys, posts, or other markers, making them versatile for different waterways and navigation needs.

