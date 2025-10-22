Image-Guided And Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Innovation Landscape

Posted on 2025-10-22 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global image-guided and robot-assisted surgical procedures market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and the increasing demand for advanced healthcare services. Technological advancements, such as the integration of robotics, augmented reality, and IoT-connected surgical instruments, are creating new opportunities and improving surgical precision.

The increasing number of complex surgeries, trauma cases, and a growing geriatric population are also contributing to market expansion. Hospitals and healthcare providers are investing heavily in state-of-the-art surgical equipment to ensure better patient outcomes, minimize errors, and enhance procedural efficiency. Image-guided and robot-assisted systems provide surgeons with enhanced visualization and accuracy, improving surgical results and patient safety.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the market with a 50.5% revenue share in 2023.
  • The U.S. accounted for 88.2% of North America’s market.
  • By specialty, the general surgery segment held 24.2% of global revenue.
  • By end-use, hospitals led the market with a 56.4% share.

Download a free sample PDF of the Image-Guided And Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 3.5 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.9 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 14.0%
  • North America: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with healthcare providers and hospitals investing in advanced surgical technologies to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

  • Crouse Health operates multiple acute-care facilities serving thousands of inpatients and outpatients annually.
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. provides integrated healthcare services including hospitals, diagnostic clinics, pharmacies, and telemedicine across multiple countries.
  • Other key players focus on developing innovative image-guided and robot-assisted procedures to strengthen their market presence.

Key Companies

  • Crouse Health
  • TH Medical
  • St. Clair Hospital
  • University of Washington
  • Atlantic Health System
  • HCA Healthcare UK
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
  • Medanta The Medicity
  • George Washington University Hospital
  • Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The image-guided and robot-assisted surgical procedures market is poised for significant growth due to rising chronic disease prevalence, technological advancements, and increasing demand for precise and minimally invasive surgeries. Investments by hospitals and healthcare providers in advanced surgical systems are enhancing patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. As the adoption of robotic and image-guided solutions expands globally, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory in the coming years.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution