Iron Casting Market Future Outlook Supported by Industrial Recovery

The global iron casting market size was estimated at USD 117.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 172.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising investments in the railway sector and increasing demand for iron cast pipes in water infrastructure and oil & gas projects. Cast iron’s compressive strength and moldability make it a preferred material in industrial applications, while innovations in cookware and toxin-free kitchen products are supporting the gray cast iron segment.

The railway industry is expected to register a strong growth rate, with modernization projects replacing older cast-iron structures, such as the historic Mithi River Bridge in Mumbai, reflecting a broader industry shift toward more durable materials. Meanwhile, growing consumer preference for safe and durable cookware has prompted companies to expand production of enameled and toxin-free cast iron kitchenware.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 66.9% revenue share in 2024.

By product, gray cast iron accounted for over 64.0% of revenue in 2024.

By application, the automotive industry held over 29% of revenue in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Iron Casting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 117.4 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 172.4 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The iron casting market is competitive, with established global players leveraging technological expertise and expanding production capacities.

Proterial Ltd. , founded in 1910 as Tobata Foundry, is a leader in high-performance materials with a history of strategic mergers and collaborations.

, founded in 1910 as Tobata Foundry, is a leader in high-performance materials with a history of strategic mergers and collaborations. Dandong Foundry has nearly 70 years of experience producing gray and ductile iron castings, exporting half its output to countries including the U.S., Germany, and Japan.

has nearly 70 years of experience producing gray and ductile iron castings, exporting half its output to countries including the U.S., Germany, and Japan. Brakes India and other companies focus on innovation and global market expansion to maintain competitiveness.

Key Companies

Proterial Ltd.

LIAONING BORUI MACHINERY CO., LTD (DANDONG FOUNDRY)

Brakes India

OSCO Industries Inc.

Chamberlin

Crescent Foundry

Georg Fischer Ltd

Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GIS)

Newby Holdings Limited

Castings P.L.C.

CALMET

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The iron casting market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing infrastructure investments, rising demand in the automotive sector, and growing consumer interest in durable and toxin-free kitchenware. Technological advancements, modernization of railway infrastructure, and expansion into global markets are expected to sustain market momentum. With a focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, the industry is well-positioned to meet evolving industrial and consumer demands.