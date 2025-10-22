Ultrasonic Testing Market: The Rise of Automation in Inspection

The global ultrasonic testing market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by stringent government regulations mandating Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), including Ultrasonic Testing (UT), across various industries.

Regulatory bodies like the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) require regular ultrasonic inspections of reactor components to detect cracks or weaknesses that could lead to catastrophic failures. For example, UT is used to inspect pressure vessels and piping systems in nuclear plants to prevent radioactive leaks. Similarly, in the oil and gas sector, regulations from agencies like the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) demand ultrasonic testing during pipeline construction and maintenance to ensure integrity and prevent leaks or explosions. These regulatory requirements significantly boost the demand for ultrasonic testing equipment and qualified personnel.

Technological advancements such as Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) and Time-of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD) are transforming the market by offering higher precision, faster inspection times, and improved defect detection. PAUT, for example, uses multiple ultrasonic probes to generate detailed images that enable precise flaw characterization. Organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are pivotal in developing standards and methodologies for these advanced UT techniques, ensuring their reliability and accuracy.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ultrasonic Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the ultrasonic testing market in 2024, accounting for 38.9% of the market. This growth is driven by advanced industrial sectors, strong regulatory frameworks, and significant infrastructure investments. The region’s focus on safety and quality assurance in industries like aerospace, oil & gas, and transportation fuels the adoption of ultrasonic testing.

By type, Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) led the market with 36.2% of the market share in 2024. PAUT is increasingly favored across industries due to its ability to scan large areas quickly while delivering high-resolution images. This method allows technicians to inspect complex geometries without physically moving the probe, which is particularly useful in industries like aerospace and power generation.

The flaw detectors segment dominated the equipment category, holding the largest market share in 2024. Modern flaw detectors are advancing with features like touchscreen interfaces and real-time imaging, making them more user-friendly in field conditions. These handheld devices are compact, battery-efficient, and ideal for technicians working on-site in sectors like railways, aviation, and marine.

By services, the inspection services segment dominated the market in 2024. As companies seek third-party expertise for compliance and risk management, demand for inspection services is growing. Specialized service providers use the latest equipment and certified technicians, which is crucial in regulated industries like nuclear energy and aviation.

Weld inspection was the leading application in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Ultrasonic testing continues to be the primary method for weld inspection, especially in industries like infrastructure, shipbuilding, and pipeline networks. Non-destructive weld evaluation ensures joint integrity without halting production or dismantling structures.

The oil & gas segment led the end-use industry category in 2024 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry heavily relies on ultrasonic testing for pipeline inspection, tank bottom mapping, and corrosion under insulation. Strict regulations, such as those set by PHMSA, continue to drive the adoption of UT. Government investments in energy infrastructure, including pipeline upgrades, further increase demand.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.12 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the ultrasonic testing market are pursuing strategies such as expansion and partnerships to enhance their presence and broaden the reach of their products and services. These strategies are critical to driving market growth as demand for ultrasonic testing solutions increases across regulated industries. The market’s dynamic nature and the continuous innovation in testing equipment and techniques will fuel competition and innovation among key market participants.

Key Players

Baker Hughes Company

MISTRAS Group

Eddyfi Technologies

Sonatest

Intertek Group plc

Olympus Corporation

TÜV Rheinland

NDT Systems Inc

Sonotron NDT

Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global ultrasonic testing market is poised for significant growth, driven by stringent regulatory requirements across industries such as nuclear energy, oil and gas, and aerospace. Advancements in ultrasonic testing technologies, particularly Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT), are further accelerating the market’s expansion by offering greater precision and faster inspection capabilities. North America remains the largest market, but Asia-Pacific and other regions are expected to experience increased adoption due to infrastructure upgrades and rising safety regulations. As industries continue to prioritize safety, quality, and sustainability, the demand for advanced ultrasonic testing solutions will only increase, providing ample opportunities for both established players and emerging innovators.