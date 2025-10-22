Motorcycle Rental Market Growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe

The global motorcycle rental market size was estimated at USD 385.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 701.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing traffic congestion in major cities worldwide is encouraging more consumers to turn to motorcycle rentals as a convenient and efficient way to navigate urban environments. Rising awareness of environmental concerns and air pollution is also fueling the adoption of electric motorcycles among rental customers, with key market players gradually shifting from conventional petrol motorcycles to electric models.

Social media plays a pivotal role in shaping trends in the adventure motorcycle rental sector, influencing travel enthusiasts and boosting the popularity of off-road and luxury motorcycles. The demand for off-road motorcycles is growing steadily due to demographic shifts, technological advancements, and evolving travel preferences. Modern off-road motorcycles provide enhanced reliability, comfort, and technology integration, delivering an improved riding experience for adventure enthusiasts.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of 34.3% in 2024.

The U.S. motorcycle rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

By product, commuter motorcycles led the market with 63.9% of global revenue in 2024.

By type, the on-road segment dominated with 62.9% of the global revenue in 2024.

By application, the commute segment accounted for 61.5% of revenue in 2024.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 385.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 701.4 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the motorcycle rental market are leveraging brand recognition, strategic expansions, and specialized offerings to maintain a competitive edge. Companies are increasingly focusing on adventure tourism, electric motorcycles, and premium rentals to cater to evolving customer preferences.

Edelweiss Bike Travel offers motorcycle tours and rentals across Europe, providing a wide selection of motorcycles with flexible rental durations.

offers motorcycle tours and rentals across Europe, providing a wide selection of motorcycles with flexible rental durations. West Coast Motorcycle Hire serves enthusiasts exploring the West Coast of Australia, emphasizing quality rentals and scenic experiences.

serves enthusiasts exploring the West Coast of Australia, emphasizing quality rentals and scenic experiences. IMTBIKE TOURS SL specializes in premium guided motorcycle tours and rentals across Europe.

specializes in premium guided motorcycle tours and rentals across Europe. Krabi Moto Rentals provides reliable motorcycle and scooter rentals in Krabi, Thailand, for tourists and locals alike.

Key Companies

Aloha Motorsports

Krabi Moto Rentals

Edelweiss Bike Travel

Harley-Davidson Inc.

J.C. Bromac Corporation

IMTBIKE TOURS SL

Kizuki Co. Ltd.

Orange and Black

Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd.

Conclusion

The motorcycle rental market is poised for robust growth, driven by urban congestion, environmental awareness, and the rising popularity of adventure and electric motorcycles. Market expansion is supported by technological advancements, social media influence, and increasing consumer preference for flexible and sustainable transportation solutions.