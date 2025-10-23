Vascular Closure Devices Market 2030: The Impact of Aging Populations on Device Demand

The global vascular closure devices (VCDs) market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. This market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which has led to an increase in vascular procedures, directly boosting the demand for vascular closure devices.

Advancements in VCD technologies have significantly enhanced procedural safety and efficiency, contributing to their wider adoption. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to vascular disorders, is expected to further fuel market demand. Supportive reimbursement policies for interventional radiology, particularly in developed markets, have also played a pivotal role in driving adoption.

For example, in the United States, Medicare’s comprehensive coverage of outpatient vascular procedures has encouraged healthcare providers to increase the use of vascular closure devices. Simultaneously, rising healthcare expenditures in developing nations are improving access to advanced medical technologies, including VCDs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America held the largest market share at 44.4% in 2024, supported by a high burden of cardiovascular diseases and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The presence of advanced medical technologies and a high rate of minimally invasive procedures have further accelerated market expansion in this region.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.56 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.17 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.7%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the global vascular closure devices market include Abbott, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Merit Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated, among others.

Key Players

Abbott

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Merit Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Medical Corporation

Meril Life

Haemonetics

Conclusion

The vascular closure devices market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, an aging global population, and rising demand for minimally invasive vascular procedures. North America is expected to retain its leading position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement frameworks. Continued technological advancements, coupled with expanded healthcare access in emerging economies, are expected to support sustained market expansion. Companies that invest in innovation, clinical efficacy, and accessibility will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for vascular closure solutions.