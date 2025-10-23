PropTech Market 2030: Cloud Adoption Fuels Scalability and Efficiency

Global PropTech Market Overview

The global PropTech market was valued at USD 25,145.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 94,200.07 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Virtual Reality (VR) across the real estate sector.

The adoption of these technologies enhances data management and streamlines large-scale property operations. In particular, AI plays a vital role in analyzing and predicting client preferences, allowing for more targeted marketing strategies and actionable insights. The growing demand for property management software (PMS) and asset management software is further propelling market expansion. These tools enhance efficiency by lowering transactional costs, improving customer convenience, simplifying maintenance monitoring, enabling seamless payments, facilitating data tracking, and allowing for faster resolution of tenant or owner concerns.

Market Drivers

The increasing use of big data analytics is another major driver of the PropTech market. Big data tools help businesses boost productivity, enhance decision-making, improve customer experiences, and ultimately increase revenue. Property investors leverage big data insights to identify profitable investments, optimize marketing, and make informed sales decisions. Many companies are now adopting big data techniques to gain a competitive advantage.

For instance, Zillow Rental Manager utilizes big data to track market trends and offer property insights tailored to customer interests. In the commercial real estate segment, big data reduces financial risks by analyzing property histories, ownership data, and market performance to guide investment decisions.

Moreover, cloud computing has become a transformative force within the real estate industry. It has reshaped how software solutions are developed, deployed, and managed. Cloud-based platforms, particularly Software as a Service (SaaS) models, allow multifamily residential property management firms to integrate online payment solutions seamlessly with property management systems, simplifying transactions and improving operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 55.8% in 2021.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030.

By property type, the residential segment dominated the market with a 57.2% share in 2021.

By solution, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 63.0% in 2021.

By deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share of 50.4% in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The PropTech industry is highly competitive, with several prominent market participants pursuing strategies such as strategic alliances, product launches, and regional expansions to strengthen their market position.

For example:

In July 2019, ManageCasa partnered with Stripe, a leading online payment processor, to develop a new digital payment solution for property management.

In August 2022, Zumper raised USD 30 million to develop a short-term rental product, becoming the first real estate marketplace to offer annual, monthly, and nightly rental options.

Leading companies in the global PropTech market include:

Ascendix Technologies

Zumper Inc.

Opendoor

Altus Group

Guesty Inc.

HoloBuilder, Inc.

Zillow, Inc.

ManageCasa

Coadjute

Vergesense

Reggora

Enertiv

Homelight

Proptech Group

Qualia

Conclusion

The global PropTech market is on a strong upward trajectory, fueled by technological innovation, digital transformation, and the growing need for operational efficiency in real estate management. The integration of AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing continues to redefine how properties are managed, marketed, and monetized. With North America leading the market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the future of PropTech promises greater transparency, automation, and enhanced customer experience across the real estate value chain.