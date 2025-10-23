Waste Sorting Equipment Market: Tackling Plastic Waste Efficiently

The global waste sorting equipment market was valued at USD 962.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,432.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing environmental awareness and the enforcement of stricter government regulations aimed at promoting sustainable waste management practices.

As urbanization and population levels continue to rise, the volume of waste generated is increasing significantly. In response, governments across the globe are enacting regulations and policies to encourage recycling and reduce dependence on landfills. Another critical growth driver is the adoption of automation and smart technologies in waste sorting equipment. The integration of AI, IoT, and robotics enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of material separation while reducing reliance on manual labor.

The shift toward a circular economy—which emphasizes resource efficiency and waste minimization—is further promoting investment in advanced waste sorting solutions. This trend is particularly noticeable in regions such as Europe, North America, and the rapidly developing Asia Pacific, where governments and private sectors are working together to modernize waste management infrastructure.

Additionally, the global trade dynamics of waste sorting equipment are shaped by regional environmental policies, technological development, and waste handling priorities. Developed markets like Europe and North America are leading exporters of high-end sorting technologies due to well-established recycling mandates and mature manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and parts of the Middle East are becoming key importers, investing in modern equipment to address rising urban waste and meet sustainability targets. Trade flows in this market are also influenced by incentives, duties, and international agreements tied to circular economy strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest share of the global waste sorting equipment market in 2024, accounting for 33.7% of global revenue. This is attributed to the region’s strong environmental policies, growing emphasis on e-waste management, and support for advanced technologies that improve recycling rates and reduce landfill reliance.

By waste type, the plastic waste segment accounted for 35.1% of the market in 2024. With increasing concern over single-use plastics, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, governments and industries are turning to advanced sorting systems to boost recycling efficiency and manage plastic waste more sustainably.

By operation mode, the automatic segment represented 61.2% of the market share in 2024. Automated systems—enhanced by smart sensors and AI—offer faster sorting, reduced labor costs, and improved accuracy, making them a preferred solution for large-scale waste management facilities and urban municipalities.

By technology, sensor-based sorting systems captured a significant market share of 45.3% in 2024. These systems use a combination of optical, near-infrared, X-ray, and electromagnetic sensors to identify and separate materials by their physical properties, making them highly efficient and widely used in recycling industries.

By application, the municipal segment led the market with a share of 64.6% in 2024. Municipal solid waste is on the rise globally, prompting public sector investments in high-performance sorting equipment. These efforts are supported by environmental mandates aimed at improving segregation, increasing recycling rates, and reducing landfill volumes.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 962.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,432.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.0%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the waste sorting equipment market focus on continuous innovation, leveraging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and automation to improve performance and efficiency.

TOMRA Systems ASA is a global leader in sensor-based sorting technology, serving industries such as recycling, food processing, and mining. Known for its reverse vending systems and AI-powered waste sorting solutions, TOMRA supports circular economy goals and is a key player in the global market.

is a global leader in sensor-based sorting technology, serving industries such as recycling, food processing, and mining. Known for its reverse vending systems and AI-powered waste sorting solutions, TOMRA supports circular economy goals and is a key player in the global market. Bühler Group specializes in optical sorting systems, particularly for the food industry. Its high-precision, energy-efficient equipment ensures product quality and safety while supporting sustainable processing. Bühler invests heavily in R&D and partners with other organizations to advance digital automation in sorting technologies.

Key Players

TOMRA Systems ASA

Bühler Group

Key Technology.

Satake Corporation.

Steinert GmbH

MSWsorting

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd.

CP Manufacturing Inc

REDWAVE

Fazzini Meccanica

BHS-Sonthofen

Wastequip, LLC

KK Balers Limited

Conclusion

The global waste sorting equipment market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by increasing waste generation, growing environmental awareness, and the adoption of smart, automated technologies. Regulatory pressures and global sustainability goals are compelling governments and private sector stakeholders to invest in advanced waste management solutions.

With a projected market size of USD 1,432.8 million by 2030, the industry presents significant opportunities, especially in regions embracing circular economy models. Europe leads in market share due to its strong environmental policies, while emerging economies are rapidly scaling up infrastructure to meet rising urban demands. Innovations in automation, AI, and sensor-based technologies will continue to shape the market’s evolution, positioning waste sorting equipment as a crucial element in the global push toward more efficient and sustainable waste management systems.