Renal Failure Treatment Market Sees Growth Driven by Dialysis Innovations

The global renal failure treatment market size was estimated at USD 112.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 197.1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is being driven by increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) along with advances in technologies and treatment options.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

In 2023, the market’s largest regional share belonged to North America, accounting for about 39.54% of revenue.

Among treatment modalities, dialysis dominated, holding approximately 72.34% of revenue in 2023.

In terms of end-use, hospitals represented the largest share at 57.64% in 2023.

As for size and future outlook, the market was valued at USD 112.5 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow to USD 197.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3% for the period 2024-2030.

Growth is further supported by rising awareness of kidney health, supportive governmental initiatives and regulatory frameworks, and the aging population which is especially susceptible to CKD. For example, in the U.S., about 35.5 million people are affected by kidney disease and roughly 808,000 are living with kidney failure.

Technological advancements are also an important driver: innovations such as high-efficiency dialysis machines, wearable artificial kidneys, and portable dialysis systems are changing patient care and increasing treatment accessibility.

Regionally, North America benefits from advanced infrastructure and high disease burden, driving its dominant position. In Europe, there is notable emphasis on early diagnosis, integrated care models and regulatory support for new therapies. In Asia-Pacific, growth is being spurred by rising incidences of diabetes and hypertension, which feed into CKD prevalence, as well as expansion of home dialysis programmes and portable dialysis technologies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is characterized by strong innovation, especially in dialysis technologies, novel therapies for renal failure, and smart patient-monitoring systems involving AI and machine learning.

Although the merger and acquisition activity is moderate (as firms tend toward selective strategic consolidation rather than major roll-ups), there is active product expansion and geographic expansion, especially into emerging markets.

The dialysis treatment segment remains dominant due to its essential role in managing end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and CKD.

The hospital end-use segment leads because hospitals offer the comprehensive care, specialised staff and advanced equipment required for dialysis, transplantation, and complex treatments.

Key Companies List

Prominent companies in the renal failure treatment market include:

NIPRO

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Baxter

Medtronic

Braun SE

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Conclusion

In summary, the renal failure treatment market is set for robust growth through 2030, underpinned by demographic trends, rising chronic kidney disease prevalence, and advancing treatment technologies. Dialysis remains the cornerstone of treatment, and hospitals continue to be the primary end-use setting. Major players are innovating and expanding strategically, while regions such as Asia-Pacific present significant growth opportunities. As awareness, infrastructure, and technology continue to evolve, the market is positioned to deliver stronger outcomes for patients and sustained expansion for industry participants.

