Public Safety And Security Market 2030: Rising Incidents of Natural Disasters and Terrorism Boosting Demand

Public Safety and Security Market Overview

The global public safety and security market was valued at USD 516.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,124.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving market growth include increasing concerns about data security, a rise in unauthorized surveillance incidents, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing emphasis by governments and organizations on developing strong security networks.

Rising safety and security demands for critical infrastructure—including transportation, utilities, communication, food and agriculture, and energy—are further contributing to market expansion. The growing accessibility of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) has significantly transformed market dynamics.

For example, in November 2024, Meta announced that its Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) would be made available to U.S. government agencies and contractors, marking a significant step in the integration of AI into public safety operations.

Government and corporate initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration in public safety continue to create new growth opportunities. In August 2024, member states of the United Nations finalized a draft convention against cybercrime to promote international cooperation in combating cyber offenses.

Additionally, the increase in violent incidents, property damage during civil unrest, attempts to breach government databases, data theft, terrorism, and civil conflicts are prompting higher investments in security infrastructure. For instance, in February 2024, the FirstNet Authority and its partner AT&T announced a USD 6.3 billion investment to deliver nationwide 5G capabilities, expand mission-critical services, and enhance coverage for public safety networks.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America led the global public safety and security market with a 38.7% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the regional market.

By solution, the critical communication network segment held the largest share at 21.7% in 2024.

By application, the homeland security segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 516.68 Billion

USD 516.68 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,124.77 Billion

USD 1,124.77 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.3%

14.3% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the public safety and security market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Thales Group, and General Dynamics Corporation. These firms are focusing on technological innovation, product diversification, and portfolio enhancement to strengthen their market presence.

Cisco Systems, Inc. provides a wide range of solutions for public safety and security, including digital platforms, video surveillance management, network solutions, cybersecurity products, IP cameras, and the Cisco IP Interoperability and Collaboration System (IPICS).

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. offers products and services such as cybersecurity and privacy protection, network security, video cloud solutions, and crisis and disaster management systems.

Leading Public Safety and Security Companies

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tyco (Johnson Controls)

General Dynamics Corporation

Siemens

Conclusion

The global public safety and security market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements, increasing cyber threats, and heightened government initiatives to ensure national and infrastructural security. With North America maintaining market dominance and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry’s focus remains on leveraging AI, IoT, and advanced communication systems to strengthen safety frameworks. Strategic collaborations, investments, and regulatory actions will continue to shape the market’s growth trajectory through 2030.