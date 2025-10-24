Olive Market Alliances Empower Local Farmers and Cooperatives

The global olive market size was estimated at USD 25.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with olives and olive oil.

Olives are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which contribute to heart health and overall wellness. This shift toward healthier dietary habits has fueled demand for olive oil, particularly in non-European countries where Mediterranean diets are less prevalent. Consumers are increasingly incorporating extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) into their diets, recognizing its high content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL).

However, the olive market faces certain challenges. One major restraint is the seasonal nature of olive production, which leads to fluctuations in supply and pricing. Climatic variations during the harvest season can cause significant year-on-year differences in crop yields, complicating supply chain management for producers and retailers. Another challenge is the higher cost of olive oil compared to alternative oils such as canola or sunflower oil. Price-sensitive consumers may opt for these less expensive alternatives, which can limit market growth. Additionally, the concentration of olive production in European countries—accounting for roughly 75% of global output—creates dependency on a limited number of suppliers, potentially affecting price stability and market competitiveness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe was the largest olive market, generating USD 11.5 billion in 2023.

By product, the olive oil segment is expected to reach USD 34.40 billion by 2030.

By application, food and beverage was the largest segment, with revenue exceeding USD 10 billion in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 25.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 38.4 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.0%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

The olive market features a diverse set of players employing strategies to expand their market presence. Leading European companies such as Deoleo SA, Farchioni Ollii SPA, and De Cecco di Filippo SPA dominate the olive oil segment through extensive product portfolios, strong branding, and innovative marketing campaigns emphasizing health benefits. These companies are expanding globally, particularly in regions outside traditional Mediterranean markets.

Key Companies

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Deoleo (Spain)

Del Monte Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Gallo Worldwide (U.S.)

Borges International Group, S.L.U. (Spain)

Sovena (Portugal)

Sun Grove Foods Inc. (U.S.)

EU Olive Oil Ltd (UK)

Artajo Oil (Spain)

Conclusion

The global olive market is poised for steady growth, fueled by rising health consciousness, increasing awareness of olive oil benefits, and expanding consumption beyond traditional European markets. Challenges such as seasonal supply fluctuations and high pricing are expected to be mitigated by strategic expansions, product innovations, and marketing efforts by key players.