Quantum AI Market: Industry Alliances Fuel Innovation and Market Growth

The global quantum AI market size was estimated at USD 341.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is fueled by advancements in quantum computing, which enable AI algorithms to process vast datasets and uncover patterns beyond the reach of classical computers. This integration of AI and quantum technologies is expected to transform industries such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing by enhancing predictive accuracy, optimization, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Investments in quantum algorithms and hardware are accelerating, with early adopters exploring quantum-enhanced AI solutions for data-intensive and high-computation tasks. Ongoing improvements in quantum processors and algorithms are making quantum computing more stable and practical, thereby expanding its application potential in AI-driven problem-solving, optimization, and predictive modeling.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 39.8% share in 2024.

By component, the hardware segment led, accounting for 38.1% of global revenue in 2024.

The on-premises deployment model held the largest revenue share.

By application, machine learning & optimization accounted for the largest market revenue in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Quantum AI Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 341.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.01 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 34.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

Companies are employing product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen market positions. Notable developments include:

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (July 2024): Expanded collaboration with D-Wave Quantum Inc. to advance integrated quantum and generative AI solutions for enhanced model training efficiency.

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Provides cloud-based resources and AI/quantum experimentation tools through its Free Tier, supporting startups and businesses globally.

IBM Corporation: Offers the IBM Quantum Platform and modular IBM Quantum System Two, advancing cloud-accessible quantum computing and AI integration.

Key Companies

Amazon Web Services

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Google LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

SandboxAQ

Toshiba Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The quantum AI market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by the need for faster, more accurate, and complex data processing. Integration of quantum computing with AI offers transformative potential across multiple industries, enabling advanced predictive analytics, optimization, and real-time decision-making. As quantum hardware and algorithms mature, adoption is expected to accelerate, creating new opportunities for innovation and competitive differentiation.