Refillable Deodorants Market 2030: How Brands Like Unilever and P&G Lead Sustainability

Global Refillable Deodorants Market Overview

The global refillable deodorants market was valued at USD 198.30 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 343.01 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to shifting consumer preferences toward eco-friendly and sustainable products, which has significantly increased the demand for refillable deodorants.

Personal care categories such as skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and hair care have become integral to millennials’ daily grooming routines. A major driver of market growth is the rising consumer awareness regarding personal grooming and hygiene. Additionally, the launch of refillable deodorants with eco-friendly packaging and natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients has further accelerated market expansion.

Sales have also grown substantially due to the widespread availability of these products across various retail channels, including specialty stores, pharmacies, and beauty salons. Moreover, rising investments in research and development have encouraged the introduction of innovative and effective deodorant solutions that meet diverse consumer needs.

Another notable trend is the declining popularity of aluminum-based deodorants. Consumers are increasingly avoiding aluminum—a long-standing ingredient in deodorant formulations—due to concerns about potential health risks such as breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Although scientific opinions vary, this growing caution has led consumers to actively seek aluminum-free alternatives.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for approximately 33% of total revenue. Central & South America is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Segment Insights: By type, the refillable spray deodorant segment led the market in 2022 with around 60% revenue share. By packaging, the metal packaging segment held the largest share in 2022, representing approximately 37% of global revenue.



Market Size and Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 198.30 Million

USD 198.30 Million 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 343.01 Million

USD 343.01 Million CAGR (2023–2030): 7.1%

7.1% Leading Region (2022): North America

Competitive Landscape

The refillable deodorant industry is becoming increasingly competitive, featuring a mix of major corporations and emerging brands. Key players are pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, product innovations, and promotional campaigns to strengthen their market presence.

Respray (September 2023): Introduced a refillable spray deodorant system that allows consumers to refill their deodorant cans at in-store refill stations in supermarkets and drugstores.

Introduced a refillable spray deodorant system that allows consumers to refill their deodorant cans at in-store refill stations in supermarkets and drugstores. Dove (April 2021): Launched its refillable deodorant line in a compact white stainless-steel container designed to reduce plastic waste. The packaging incorporates 98% recycled plastic and is part of Unilever’s sustainability initiative.

Key Companies:

Unilever Plc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

by Humankind

Grove Collaborative, Inc.

Noniko

Myro

Asuvi

The Lekker Company

Fussy Ltd

Proverb Skincare

Conclusion

The global refillable deodorants market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by heightened environmental awareness, demand for sustainable packaging, and innovations in natural product formulations. With consumers increasingly prioritizing eco-conscious and health-safe options, brands that emphasize sustainability, ingredient transparency, and convenience are well-positioned to capture significant market share. North America remains the leading market, while Central & South America represent the fastest-growing region, offering promising opportunities for both established players and new entrants.