Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Expands with Rising COPD Cases

The global respiratory oxygen delivery devices market was valued at USD 12.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030. The rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and sleep-apnea has created steady demand for efficient oxygen-delivery solutions. Moreover, technological advancements in portable and user-friendly oxygen delivery devices are enabling patients to lead more active lives while managing their conditions. An ageing global population, particularly susceptible to respiratory issues, also contributes to increased demand for respiratory support. Growing healthcare infrastructure investment and heightened awareness about timely respiratory care in developing regions further support market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share at 42.40%. North America also recorded a significant share. From a product perspective, the oxygen masks segment dominated in 2022 with a 35.96% share. In terms of end-use, hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2022 at 51.76%. Aging populations are more vulnerable to respiratory conditions, thus driving demand for respiratory support devices. The pandemic (COVID-19) markedly increased the need for oxygen therapy, ventilators and oxygen concentrators in hospital and ICU settings, and accelerated development of home-based portable oxygen devices. The shift toward home care and remote monitoring has thereby fueled growth of the oxygen delivery device market. In the Asia Pacific region, a growing elderly demographic (for example, in China and India) and increased healthcare access have helped drive the market. In North America, the availability of advanced technologies, continuous product launches and significant presence of major players combined with government funding to manage respiratory disorders have been growth enablers.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 12.43 billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 21.73 billion

Forecast Period (2023–2030) CAGR: 7.9%

The largest regional market in 2022 was Asia Pacific.

The growth drivers include demographic trends (such as rising elderly population), home-care adoption, infrastructure improvements and technological innovation. The pandemic experience boosted awareness of respiratory care, increasing demand for oxygen delivery devices in both hospital and home settings.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading companies in this space are actively pursuing strategic maneuvers to enhance their market presence and competitive positioning. These initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches and investments to broaden offering portfolios. For example, a manufacturer of sleep-therapy products introduced a new nasal CPAP mask with a biodegradable seal, addressing patient comfort and sustainability concerns, demonstrating how innovation and environmental focus can impact market dynamics.

Key Companies List

Major participants in the global respiratory oxygen delivery devices market include:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ICU Medical (Smiths Medical)

Invacare Corporation

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

ResMed

Linde

Mindray

Chart Industries

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Conclusion

The respiratory oxygen delivery devices market is on a steadily upward trajectory, driven by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, demographic shifts toward older populations and an expanding shift toward home-care and portable solutions. With hospitals continuing to be the primary end-use setting and Asia Pacific emerging as the dominant regional market, manufacturers who focus on device innovation, user-friendly designs and sustainability—while engaging in strategic collaborations—are well-positioned to capture market share. As the market advances toward the projected USD 21.73 billion mark by 2030, competition among established players and new entrants alike will intensify, with success increasingly tied to responsiveness to patient needs, regulatory landscapes and regional healthcare infrastructure developments.

