Rice Bran Oil Market Expands with Rising Demand for Healthy Cooking Oils

The global rice bran oil market was estimated at USD 4.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7 % from 2024 to 2030. Rice bran oil is obtained from the bran and germ layers of rice grains and is gaining traction due to its favourable cooking qualities and health-oriented profile.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The market is driven by rising consumer interest in healthier edible oils and growing demand for functional ingredients. Rice bran oil contains unsaturated fats, antioxidants, vitamin E and gamma-oryzanol, giving it appeal for cholesterol management and versatility in cooking (it has a high smoke point around 450 °F). Among type segments, the non-organic portion dominated in 2023, accounting for around 87.0 % of revenue, largely because of its affordability, broad availability and established supply chains; however the organic segment is expected to grow fastest (around 4.7 % CAGR from 2024-30) as consumers increasingly favour natural and sustainably-produced options. In terms of application, the food & beverage segment held the largest share in 2023, supported by growing shifts to natural, minimally processed foods, but the nutraceutical segment is expected to post the fastest growth through the forecast period. Regarding distribution channels, the online segment led in 2023, thanks to convenience and digital retail expansion, while the offline channel is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate from 2024-2030, supported by traditional retail trust in food products.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 4.85 billion.

Forecast for 2030: USD 6.25 billion.

CAGR from 2024 to 2030: 3.7 %.

Regionally, Asia Pacific led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 37.8 %, owing to abundant rice production (notably in India and China), rising urbanisation and growing purchasing power. North America, while smaller, is anticipated to register the fastest regional growth rate over the forecast period, driven by heightened health-consciousness and demand for value-add edible oils.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the rice bran oil sector are focused on increasing capacity, refining efficiencies, and strategic partnerships or mergers to expand reach. For instance, one company has leveraged four decades of experience to manufacture refined and crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran, exporting to over 30 countries and offering products enriched in antioxidants. Another major firm markets rice bran oil blends under a well-known consumer brand, combining rice bran oil with other vegetable oils and emphasising heart-health benefits for health-aware consumers. These firms contribute significantly to shaping industry dynamics and steering innovation in processing, branding and distribution.

Key Companies List

Adani Group

Modi Naturals

Marico

Conagra Brands, Inc.

King Rice Oil Group

Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

3F Industries Ltd

Sethia Oils Ltd

Conclusion

The rice bran oil market is experiencing steady expansion, underpinned by shifts toward healthier eating habits, natural product consumption and refined cooking ingredients. Although the market growth rate is moderate (CAGR 3.7 % through 2030), the leadership of Asia Pacific and the increasing uptake in North America highlight both established and emerging opportunities. Key firms that prioritise quality, branding and supply-chain efficiency are well positioned to benefit. In the coming years, the rise of organic variants, nutraceutical applications and balanced growth across online and offline channels promise to shape the next phase of the market’s evolution.

