Resin Capsules Market 2030: Strengthening the Backbone of Construction

Global Resin Capsules Market Overview

The global resin capsules market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding mining and tunneling industries, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

Resin capsules play a critical role in underground mining operations, where they are used to anchor roof bolts and maintain the structural stability of tunnels and shafts. Increasing government investments in mining infrastructure and mineral exploration-aimed at economic development and resource independence-are significantly boosting the demand for resin-based ground support systems. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on worker safety in hazardous underground environments continues to strengthen the adoption of reliable reinforcement systems such as resin capsules.

The market is also witnessing substantial growth from the construction and infrastructure sectors, particularly in civil and commercial projects. Resin capsules are extensively used in foundation reinforcement, slope stabilization, and rock bolting applications. The surge in large-scale infrastructure development-including highways, subways, and dams-across regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to further accelerate demand. Additionally, rapid urbanization and the preference for durable, long-lasting building materials are encouraging the adoption of advanced anchoring and stabilization solutions.

Technological advancements are another key driver shaping the market landscape. The development of fast-setting, high-strength, and environmentally friendly resin formulations has improved curing times, bonding strength, and performance under varying environmental conditions. These innovations are broadening the application scope of resin capsules in diverse geotechnical and construction scenarios, fostering their acceptance in both developed and developing markets. Moreover, the integration of automation and mechanized installation techniques is enhancing operational efficiency, reducing labor dependency, and supporting broader market penetration.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 34.91% in 2024.

Country Outlook: In the U.S., the market benefits significantly from large-scale government infrastructure programs.

End-Use Insights: The mining segment held the largest revenue share of 53.72% in 2024.

Product Insights: The polyester segment led the market with a 45.32% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.20 Billion

USD 1.20 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.58 Billion

USD 1.58 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.7%

4.7% Leading Region (2024): North America

Key Resin Capsules Company Insights

Prominent players in the market include Sika AG and Barnes Group Inc., along with emerging participants such as Orica Limited and DYWIDAG-Systems International.

Sika AG: Headquartered in Switzerland, Sika is a global leader in specialty chemicals for construction and industrial sectors. The company offers high-performance resin anchoring systems known for fast curing, high strength, and easy application, catering to mining, tunneling, and structural projects.

Barnes Group Inc.: Based in the U.S., Barnes Group is an international industrial and aerospace manufacturer. Through its engineered components division, it provides resin anchoring products designed for civil engineering and industrial construction, known for durability and high-load bearing capacity.

Orica Limited: An Australia-based multinational specializing in explosives and chemical solutions for mining and infrastructure. Under its Minova brand, Orica offers reliable resin capsules for ground support and rock bolting, recognized for strength, safety, and ease of installation.

DYWIDAG-Systems International (DSI): Headquartered in Germany, DSI delivers reinforcement systems for construction and mining applications. Its chemical anchoring solutions are engineered for ground support, tunnel stabilization, and slope protection, with a strong emphasis on performance and safety in demanding geological environments.

Key Resin Capsules Companies

The leading companies collectively shaping the global resin capsules market include:

Sika AG

Barnes Group Inc.

Orica Limited

DYWIDAG-Systems International

Bohle AG

Rawlplug

Sormat OY

Arkema SA

Fischer Holding GmbH & Co.

Conclusion

The global resin capsules market is poised for steady growth, supported by the expansion of mining, tunneling, and infrastructure development projects across both developed and emerging economies. As safety regulations tighten and investments in mining and construction surge, resin capsules are increasingly recognized for their efficiency, strength, and reliability in ground support and anchoring applications.

Technological innovations-particularly in fast-curing and eco-friendly resin formulations-alongside advancements in automation and installation techniques, are enhancing product performance and adoption rates. With strong contributions from key industry players such as Sika AG, Barnes Group Inc., Orica Limited, and DYWIDAG-Systems International, the market is set to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2030, reaffirming its crucial role in ensuring structural safety and operational efficiency across mining and construction sectors.

