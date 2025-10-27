Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market 2030: Key Players Shaping the Future

Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Overview

The global retinal vein occlusion (RVO) treatment market was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by an increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of retinal diseases, and growing awareness of eye health and related disorders.

In addition, expanding R&D activities, a strong drug development pipeline, and increasing regulatory approvals for RVO treatments are key factors expected to fuel market expansion over the coming years. For instance, in August 2022, Kodiak Sciences Inc. reported positive outcomes from the BEACON Phase 3 trial evaluating tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301; tarcocimab) in patients with macular edema and vision loss due to RVO. Such advancements highlight the growing industry focus on developing novel, long-acting therapies, offering promising opportunities for market growth.

Current treatment options for RVO include oral medications, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) injections, and steroid injections, with treatment selection typically depending on the severity and type of occlusion. Despite these options, the need for more effective and long-lasting solutions remains, and emerging sustained-release compounds are expected to address this gap in the near future.

The rising incidence of systemic conditions such as atherosclerosis, diabetes, glaucoma, and hypertension—known risk factors for RVO—is another critical growth driver. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide are living with hypertension, with nearly two-thirds residing in middle- and low-income countries. Hypertension can cause occlusion of the central or branch retinal veins, leading to vascular blockages and potential vision loss. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of these comorbidities is anticipated to elevate RVO incidence and, in turn, stimulate market demand for effective treatment options.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily hindered market growth due to lockdowns and restrictions that disrupted healthcare services. Many ophthalmic treatments, including RVO-related procedures, were classified as non-essential, leading to appointment cancellations and treatment delays. As healthcare systems recovered post-pandemic, market growth resumed, supported by renewed patient visits and increased treatment adoption.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for a 41.20% revenue share in 2022.

Regional Growth: The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period.

By Disease Type: The central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) segment held the largest share of 66.94% in 2022.

By Treatment: The anti-VEGF segment accounted for the largest share at 65.83% in 2022.

By End Use: The retail pharmacy segment represented 42.77% of total revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.48 Billion

USD 2.48 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.18 Billion

USD 4.18 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 6.92%

6.92% Leading Region (2022): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry participants are pursuing strategic initiatives such as product collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and licensing agreements to expand their portfolios and strengthen market presence. Additionally, key players are emphasizing geographic expansion and new product approvals to enhance competitiveness.

For example, in May 2023, the U.S. FDA accepted F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’s Vabysmo application for the treatment of macular edema following RVO, based on results from two Phase 3 clinical studies.

Leading Companies in the Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market:

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CalciMedica Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Conclusion

The retinal vein occlusion treatment market is poised for steady growth, driven by advancements in ophthalmic research, an aging global population, and the rising burden of retinal and systemic vascular diseases. Increased R&D efforts and a strong clinical pipeline—featuring innovative, long-acting anti-VEGF agents and sustained-release therapies—are expected to transform treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

While North America remains the largest regional market due to high treatment adoption and healthcare accessibility, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing disease awareness.

Overall, with the market projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2030, the future of RVO treatment will be shaped by continued innovation, regulatory support, and strategic collaborations among key industry players.