SafetyMastery Partners with European Safety Council to Offer International Diploma in Safety

Chennai, India, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — SafetyMastery, a global leader in professional health and safety training, has officially partnered with the European Safety Council (ESC) to introduce the International Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine safety education standards by delivering globally recognized qualifications for professionals seeking to advance their careers in safety management.

A Global Collaboration for Safety Excellence

Through this partnership, SafetyMastery becomes an authorized training provider for the ESC International Diploma, offering learners the opportunity to gain internationally accredited certifications that align with global safety regulations and best practices. The program is designed to equip professionals with in-depth knowledge, leadership skills, and the confidence to manage workplace risks effectively across industries such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, and logistics.

Comprehensive, Career-Focused Learning

The ESC International Diploma in Safety provides a balanced combination of theoretical frameworks and practical training. The course covers advanced safety management systems, occupational health, risk control, and compliance standards, preparing learners to take on leadership roles in workplace safety.

Graduates of this program also gain eligibility pathways toward BCSP-recognized certifications such as TSP, ASP, and CSP, further strengthening their global career potential.

Leadership Statements

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the European Safety Council to make globally recognized safety education more accessible to professionals in India and beyond,” said Raja Tamilselvan, Founder and CEO of SafetyMastery.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to empower learners with international qualifications that enhance their career growth and contribute to safer workplaces worldwide.”

A spokesperson from the European Safety Council (ESC) added:

“SafetyMastery has shown exceptional commitment to delivering quality training. We’re excited to join hands with them to expand access to the ESC International Diploma for aspiring safety professionals.”

About SafetyMastery

SafetyMastery is a trusted global training provider specializing in occupational health, safety, and environmental management. Headquartered in Chennai, India, SafetyMastery delivers internationally accredited safety programs in partnership with recognized awarding bodies like ESC and Qualifi UK. With thousands of certified professionals worldwide, the company continues to lead in providing practical, career-driven education that builds globally competent safety experts.

www.safetymastery.com | +91 7200322134 | info@safetymastery.com

About European Safety Council (ESC)

The European Safety Council (ESC) is an internationally recognized awarding body committed to promoting occupational health, safety, and environmental best practices through world-class education and globally accredited certifications.

www.eurosafetycouncil.com