BEEU Infotech Inc. Announces the Launch of Its U.S. Operations and Global Partner Alliance on the Auspicious Occasion of Gujarati New Year 2025

Dallas, Texas / Kolkata, India, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — BEEU Infotech Inc., a global technology and workforce solutions company, proudly announces the official launch of its U.S. operations, coinciding with the celebration of the Gujarati New Year 2025. The company’s new strategic move marks a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a global force in IT staffing, AI-driven innovation, and digital workforce transformation.

As part of this global expansion, Beeu Infotech also unveiled its ‘BEEU Global Partner Alliance’ — an ambitious initiative to onboard 100+ representatives from major global cities as channel partners. These partners, operating under a Master Service Agreement (MSA), will represent Beeu Infotech’s service offerings across markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

“The launch of Beeu Infotech Inc. in the U.S. is not just an expansion — it’s a strategic step towards creating a globally distributed, high-performance workforce ecosystem,” said Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan, Co-Founder and Director of BEEU Infotech. “Our Global Partner Alliance program will empower professionals and partners worldwide to collaborate, scale, and deliver impactful technology talent solutions.”

Mr. Arindam Ghosh, Co-Founder and SVP, added, “We are entering a new era where global collaboration and local execution define success. With our entities in India, the U.S., and the UAE, Beeu Infotech is positioned to bridge global opportunity with local expertise — all while fostering innovation, inclusivity, and long-term partnerships.”

The U.S. expansion and alliance program reinforce Beeu Infotech’s mission to build global technology capabilities while creating sustainable employment opportunities across regions. The company plans to focus on areas including AI, Data Engineering, Application Development, Enterprise IT, and Workforce Solutions through its global entities.

BEEU Infotech Inc. is a global technology and workforce company specializing in IT Staffing, AI & Data Solutions, Enterprise Software, and Global Capability Center (GCC) setup. With legal entities in India, the U.S., and the UAE, Beeu provides end-to-end digital and workforce transformation solutions to enterprises worldwide.

