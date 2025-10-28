Kelly Pool 3.0 Redefines the Digital Billiards Group Game with Leaderboards, Multilingual Support and a Modern Design

Ringwood, VIC Australia, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — App IT Byte is thrilled to announce the launch of Version 3.0 of Kelly Pool, marking the biggest milestone for the popular digital companion since its debut in 2016. This all-new update brings a refined interface, faster performance, and major new features — including private Leaderboards, redesigned controls, accessibility improvements, and full multilingual support for players worldwide.

A Smarter, Faster Foundation

The Version 3.0 upgrade introduces a total rebuild of the Kelly Pool app using Apple’s SwiftUI for iOS and Kotlin for Android.

This modernization delivers faster performance and greater stability.

The re-architecture ensures a more future-proof experience for players while allowing App IT Byte to innovate more rapidly going forward.

Introducing Leaderboards: A New Era of Competitive Play

For the first time ever, the Kelly Pool (also known as pill pool and pea pool) app is introducing an in-app private Leaderboard, giving players the ability to track wins, averages, and streaks across multiple games.

The new system automatically logs each match’s progress, allowing players to measure their performance over time and compete with friends in ongoing tournaments.

This exciting feature completes the app’s evolution into three pillars:

Game setup Live Gameplay Tracking, and Performance results.

This makes the Kelly Pool Generator app, the most comprehensive Kelly Pool tool available.

Leaderboards are part of Kelly Pool Plus, a new subscription tier that also removes ads and provides access to premium sound effects, felt backgrounds, ball designs and offline play.

Smarter Controls and Streamlined Navigation

Players can now enjoy smoother game setup and control, with support for up to 15 players and 7 balls. Version 3.0 introduces a Remembered Player Names Row, allowing players to quickly select names without extra screens, and a new Edit Player Names Screen to manage and rename regular participants.

Additional improvements include an Undo Last Ball feature, a two-step confirmation to prevent accidental player ball number reveals, and a Resume Game prompt for recovering matches after interruptions.

For Kelly Pool Plus members, a new Gameplay History view shows the full timeline of every ball sunk, offering unmatched insight into each game.

Refreshed Visuals and Accessibility Enhancements

The visual identity of Kelly Pool 3.0 has been completely reimagined, debuting a vibrant new app icon inspired by the iconic number 3 ball, along with Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design standard in iOS 26.

Additional design upgrades include:

Updated player and ball selection screen for a unified look across iOS and Android.

Full support for Dynamic Font Sizes, iOS VoiceOver, and Android TalkBack accessibility tools.

Optional premium pool table felt backgrounds and alternate ball designs for deeper personalization, exclusive to Kelly Pool Plus.

Twelve new sound effects exclusive to Kelly Pool Plus, adding atmosphere and excitement to every match.

Multilingual and Global Ready

With Version 3.0, Kelly Pool becomes the first digital Kelly Pool assistant to support multiple languages.

Beyond English, the billiards group game app is now localized into 18 languages — including French, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, Hindi, Malay, Thai, and more — making it easier than ever for players around the world to enjoy the game.

Improved Communication and Ongoing Updates

App IT Byte has added a News button on the app’s home screen, providing direct access to official updates and feature announcements. Players can expect clearer updates about future releases and streamlined feedback tools to share ideas or report issues.

The Kelly Pool 3.0 update is available now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Players can download the latest version for free and optionally subscribe to Kelly Pool Plus for advanced features and customization.

For more information on this major update or to download the app, please visit the Kelly Pool App website.