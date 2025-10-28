Aziro and BrowserStack Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine AI-Driven Digital Assurance

NEW YORK, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ —Aziro, a leader in digital transformation and quality engineering, today announced a strategic partnership with BrowserStack, the world’s leading cloud testing platform, to deliver AI-first, scalable, and intelligent testing solutions for enterprises worldwide.

The purpose of this partnership is to combine Aziro’s deep domain expertise in quality engineering and AI-driven automation with BrowserStack’s world-class cloud testing infrastructure and AI-powered capabilities, creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses every dimension of modern testing. Together, we aim to deliver smarter, faster, and more inclusive testing practices, ensuring enterprises can accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

This partnership brings the best of both worlds — Aziro’s AI-first strategy and delivery excellence combined with BrowserStack’s AI-driven cloud platform.

Aziro brings strong expertise in enterprise QA frameworks, AI-driven testing, automation, and domain knowledge—capabilities that this partnership amplifies. It enables faster, smarter, and more scalable delivery through industry-leading platforms. The collaboration also empowers employees with hands-on exposure to AI automation, accessibility testing, and intelligent analytics, while QA and Dev teams enhance skills, accelerate CI/CD pipelines, and deliver greater impact—creating a culture of continuous innovation and growth.

BrowserStack complements this vision with a suite of products leveraging cutting-edge AI, real-device coverage at scale, intelligent test orchestration, flaky test detection, and accessibility validation. Together, Aziro and BrowserStack empower enterprises to eliminate bottlenecks, maximize ROI, and embrace next-generation testing practices at scale.

Impact on Customers & Industry

This collaboration delivers intelligent, faster, and more inclusive digital experiences, where AI-driven insights accelerate release cycles, enhance coverage, and improve quality. Codeless adoption and accessibility compliance make testing more inclusive and business-friendly, enabling predictive risk management, higher-quality outcomes, and faster time-to-market. Together, this partnership sets a new industry benchmark, proving that cloud scale, AI intelligence, and domain expertise can redefine digital assurance.

“At Aziro, we believe the future of quality engineering lies in combining domain expertise with AI-driven intelligence. This partnership with BrowserStack allows us to bring that vision to life — enabling enterprises to test smarter, deliver faster, and build inclusive digital experiences at scale,” said Sandesh Pawar, Vice President, Delivery – Digital Solutions at Aziro.

“Great partnerships are built on complementary strengths. Aziro brings deep expertise in quality engineering, while BrowserStack delivers scale, speed, and AI-driven testing. Together, we’re making it easier for enterprises to ship faster, with fewer risks, and with digital experiences that work for everyone. That’s the future we’re excited to shape,” said Saurabh Gupta, Head – Global Customer Success, Renewals & Channel Sales, BrowserStack.

Aziro and BrowserStack are committed to building a future-proof, AI-first assurance ecosystem that evolves with the enterprise landscape. The next steps in this partnership will focus on:

● Internal Capability Development – Strengthening Aziro’s teams with hands-on expertise, certifications, and AI-powered frameworks to maximize the partnership’s impact.

● Joint Go-To-Market (GTM) Initiatives – Co-creating solution accelerators and pursuing opportunities across industries to deliver differentiated value.

● Opportunity Mapping – Identifying both internal and external opportunities to scale adoption and unlock business growth.

● Adoption of GenAI & Agentic AI Technologies – Embedding next-generation AI innovations into testing, orchestration, and analytics to stay ahead of the curve.

● Customer Enablement – Equipping clients with the knowledge, best practices, and accelerators they need to leverage the partnership for long-term success.

This roadmap is designed not just to amplify immediate wins, but to ensure enterprises gain a sustainable, future-ready foundation for digital assurance.

About Aziro

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies and pronounced as “Ah-zee-roh”) is an AI-native product engineering company driving innovation-led tech transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers. We empower organizations to modernize platforms, automate intelligently, and harness AI-driven insights—accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an AI-first world.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world’s leading AI-powered software testing platform, enabling over 2 million tests daily across 20 global data centers. Its comprehensive product suite — including Live, App Live, Automate, App Automate, Percy for Visual Testing, Accessibility Testing, and Test Observability — empowers development and QA teams to deliver flawless digital experiences.