Future Electronics Unveils New Online Feature Campaign for Murata RF Module Solutions

Future Electronics Unveils New Online Feature Campaign for Murata RF Module Solutions

Posted on 2025-10-31 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has launched a new online feature campaign showcasing Murata’s high-performance RF module solutions.

Murata’s RF modules deliver cutting-edge wireless connectivity across a wide range of technologies, including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and Cellular IoT. Designed for reliability, efficiency, and seamless integration, these modules empower engineers to accelerate development and enhance connectivity in applications spanning smart homes, industrial automation, automotive, and medical devices.

This digital campaign highlights Murata’s industry-leading innovation in RF technology, enabling designers to create compact, power-efficient products with superior wireless performance and faster time to market.

To explore Murata’s RF Module Solutions and learn how they can power your next innovation, visit Future Electronics’ dedicated campaign web page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution