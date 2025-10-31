Future Electronics Unveils New Online Feature Campaign for Murata RF Module Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has launched a new online feature campaign showcasing Murata’s high-performance RF module solutions.

Murata’s RF modules deliver cutting-edge wireless connectivity across a wide range of technologies, including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and Cellular IoT. Designed for reliability, efficiency, and seamless integration, these modules empower engineers to accelerate development and enhance connectivity in applications spanning smart homes, industrial automation, automotive, and medical devices.

This digital campaign highlights Murata’s industry-leading innovation in RF technology, enabling designers to create compact, power-efficient products with superior wireless performance and faster time to market.

To explore Murata’s RF Module Solutions and learn how they can power your next innovation, visit Future Electronics’ dedicated campaign web page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###