Adaptive Pay Showcases Innovative HR & Payroll Solutions at SMEs Go Digital Day 2025

Singapore, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — Adaptive Pay, a leading Singapore-based HR and payroll software provider, proudly participated in SMEs Go Digital Day 2025, held on 7 October 2025 at the Suntec Convention Centre. Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in partnership with Smart Nation Singapore, the event brought together technology innovators, business leaders, and SMEs looking to embrace digital transformation.

At the event, Adaptive Pay was featured in the Essential Digital Solutions Zone, under the HR Business Area, where it showcased its cloud-based HR and payroll platform designed specifically for SMEs. The platform offers robust features such as automated payroll, CPF compliance, leave and attendance management, and real-time data insights, empowering businesses to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

“Digitalisation is no longer a future concept, it’s a current necessity, especially for SMEs,” said the PR team at Adaptive Pay. “Our solution was built to address the challenges SMEs face daily, from compliance to scalability, while also supporting government grant eligibility.”

Attendees at the Adaptive Pay booth explored live product demos and received guidance on how digital HR tools can support seamless SME growth, enhance workforce productivity, and unlock grant-backed opportunities under Singapore’s digitalisation support frameworks.

SMEs Go Digital Day 2025 served as a collaborative platform for businesses to explore practical, ready-to-deploy digital tools. Adaptive Pay’s participation highlighted its ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses in building smarter, more agile HR processes.

The event was free to attend and drew hundreds of SME representatives across industries, all seeking trusted digital partners to support their growth journey.

To learn more about Adaptive Pay’s solutions, visit: https://www.adaptivepay.com.sg/

About the company:

Adaptive Pay is a groundbreaking cloud-based HRMS and payroll software that simplifies and automates HR and payroll management for Singapore businesses. The software adheres completely to Singapore’s employment laws and regulations, rendering it a highly suitable option for local businesses. A notable characteristic of Adaptive Pay is its user-friendly interface. The implementation of advanced security measures by Adaptive Pay guarantees the confidentiality and security of sensitive employee data.