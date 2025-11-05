Automotive Air Filters Market Expands with Rising Vehicle Production

The global automotive air filters market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 6.74 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by heightened focus on air quality—both within vehicle cabins and externally—as well as expanding global vehicle populations and maintenance awareness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounting for approximately 54.5% of global revenue. The aftermarket segment was the major contributor, representing about 77.9% of revenue in 2024, while passenger cars accounted for around 53.1% of revenue in the same year. Among product types, cabin filters led with roughly 51.6% of revenue share in 2024.

Several factors underpin these trends:

Growing consumer awareness regarding health risks tied to poor air quality is driving demand for cabin air filters that can remove allergens, particulate matter and pollutants.

Stringent global emissions and air-quality regulations (e.g., Euro 6, Bharat Stage VI) are compelling vehicle manufacturers to equip vehicles with advanced filtration systems, further fueling market expansion.

Technological advancements—such as nano-fibre and synthetic materials in filter media—are enhancing filtration efficiency, durability and vehicle performance, making filters more appealing in both consumer and OEM contexts.

Market Size & Forecast

As noted, the market size stood at USD 4.86 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% over 2025-2030. While the Asia Pacific region remains the largest contributor, growth in other regions like Europe—with an anticipated CAGR of about 5.5%—is also significant. As vehicle counts rise globally and emission/air-quality standards tighten, demand for both intake and cabin filters is set to accelerate, especially in emerging markets where engine protection and air-quality concerns are acute. The aftermarket segment is expected to continue its dominance, driven by increased vehicle ownership and proactive maintenance behavior among consumers. Meanwhile, the OEM segment is projected to grow at a more modest rate (around 3.1% CAGR over the forecast period) as manufacturers integrate higher-efficiency filters to meet regulatory requirements from the outset.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The automotive air filters industry features a number of major global players that shape technology, supply-chains and competitive dynamics. Among the leading firms are:

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Clarcor, Inc.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

SOGEFI Group

Hengst SE

Mahle GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ahlstrom Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

ACDelco Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hollingsworth & Vose Co., Inc.

Lydall Inc.

Neenah Paper Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

Roki Co., Ltd.

These companies leverage advanced filtration technologies, strong OEM and aftermarket relationships, and broad geographic footprints, enabling them to maintain significant influence over market direction, pricing, and innovation.

Conclusion

In sum, the automotive air filters market is poised for steady expansion through 2030, driven by health- and environment-related awareness, escalating vehicle numbers, tighter emission standards and filter technology innovation. With the aftermarket segment currently dominating and the Asia Pacific region leading geographically, manufacturers and suppliers that focus on advanced, high-efficiency cabin and intake filters are likely to capture the greatest opportunities. As OEMs and end-users alike prioritise clean air and engine protection, the industry’s momentum appears well-positioned for sustained growth.

