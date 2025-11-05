Breast Pump Market Expands with Growing Working Mother Population

The global breast pump market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2033, posting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33 % between 2025 and 2033. Key growth drivers include increasing female workforce participation worldwide, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, and governments’ efforts to support working mothers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America led the market with a 52.41 % revenue share. Within this region, the U.S. accounted for 84.66 % of the North American market. Among product types, the closed-system breast pump segment commanded the largest share at 65.94 %. On the technology front, electric pumps held a leading share of 50.56 % in 2024. By application, the hospital-grade segment dominated with a revenue share of 61.33 % in 2024.

The growth is being propelled by the rising number of working mothers who require flexible, efficient solutions for breastfeeding while balancing careers. Additional catalysts include increased incidence of breastfeeding difficulties such as engorgement, poor latch and nipple pain, which drive demand for pumps, as well as supportive reimbursement policies and awareness campaigns. The adoption of breast pumps is further aided by the proliferation of digital information via social media, and marketing initiatives such as webinar series and partnerships to educate new mothers.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.16 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.96 billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 9.33%

Regional expectations indicate that North America will continue as the largest market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate—approximately 10.82 % CAGR—from 2025 to 2033. For example, India has seen a significant increase in female labour participation between 2017–18 and 2023–24, while China reported a female labour participation rate of 60.5 % in 2023. Urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and changing social norms all contribute to stronger demand in the Asia Pacific region. At the same time, growth in female employment in Canada, and advanced infrastructure in North America support ongoing market expansion there.

Order a free sample PDF of the Breast Pump Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The breast pump market is characterised by a high level of innovation and concentrated leadership among leading firms. Major players are investing heavily in research & development of advanced and connected devices—such as wearable pumps, pumps with Bluetooth and app connectivity, and smart tracking of milk output—which enhance convenience, portability, hygiene and user comfort. Regulatory oversight remains an important barrier to entry, requiring manufacturers to maintain compliance in order to build consumer trust and ensure safety and efficacy of products. Market concentration is further reinforced via acquisitions; for instance, one leading company acquired another to broaden its service portfolio and capture more of the user base. Even though alternatives such as infant formula, hand-expression or human-milk banks exist, growing awareness of the benefits of breast milk and innovations in pump design continue to support market growth.

Key Companies List

Ameda (International Biomedical, Ltd.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Pigeon Corporation)

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Uzin Medicare (Spectra Baby)

Momcozy (Shenzhen Lute Jiacheng Network Technology Co., Ltd.)

Mamapump

Tommee Tippee (Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd)

Haakaa

Ardo medical AG

KISSBOBO

Freemie

LaVie Mom

Annabella-Pump

LuvLap

Conclusion

Overall, the breast pump market is on a strong growth trajectory, nearly set to more than double in value from 2024 to 2033. This expansion is underpinned by social shifts such as growing female employment, improvements in healthcare access, and rising consumer awareness of breastfeeding benefits. Technology innovation—particularly in closed-system breast pumps and electric/hands-free devices—alongside supportive reimbursement policies and regional expansion (especially in Asia Pacific) are shaping the competitive landscape. As established manufacturers continue to lead via product advancement and strategic consolidation, new entrants will need to focus on clinical efficacy, user convenience, hygiene and connected features to remain competitive.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.