Aerosol Market 2030: Aluminum vs Steel in Aerosol Packaging

Global Aerosol Market Overview

The global aerosol market was valued at USD 83.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 131.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for products such as deodorants, hair sprays, hair mousse, dry shampoos, insecticides, air fresheners, cleaning agents, lubricants, and medical sprays.

The rapid expansion of the personal care and household sectors is a major factor contributing to market growth. Aerosols are widely used in personal care and household products including deodorants, shaving gels, insecticides, hair sprays, fabric care products, air fresheners, furniture polish, oven cleaners, and leather care items. Beyond these segments, aerosols also find applications in the automotive, paints & varnishes, industrial, pharmaceutical, veterinary, and food industries.

The introduction of innovative product formats and gender-specific products is anticipated to fuel demand for personal care aerosols. Moreover, the growing use of aerosol propellants in hair styling products, deodorants, and antiperspirants is expected to further support market expansion.

Companies such as S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. have been actively promoting the benefits of repellents, thereby boosting demand for aerosols in the household segment. However, environmental regulations such as the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and the Montreal Protocol are expected to restrain demand for products emitting volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particularly those containing hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) propellants.

Additionally, the surge in demand for sanitizing sprays and disinfectants during and after the COVID-19 pandemic has supported the continued use of aerosols in household cleaning applications.

In response to sustainability concerns, leading manufacturers are focusing on producing recyclable and low-carbon aerosols to minimize their environmental impact. For example, in June 2022, Ball Corporation introduced a low-carbon aluminum aerosol can containing up to 50% recycled content and aluminum smelted using renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric power. This initiative aligns with Ball Corporation’s target to reduce its absolute value chain emissions by 16% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest market share (36.2%) in 2023.

The UK aerosol market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years.

By material, the aluminum segment accounted for the largest revenue share (60.8%) in 2023.

By application, the personal care segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the standard aerosol type held the highest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 83.29 Billion

USD 83.29 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 131.93 Billion

USD 131.93 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.9%

6.9% Largest Market (2023): Europe

Europe Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Industry Developments

Market leaders are adopting strategies such as new product launches, patents, and joint ventures to strengthen their global presence and drive innovation.

March 2024: Procter & Gamble patented an aerosol package design using adsorbent materials (Metal-Organic Framework and CO₂) to maintain consistent pressure throughout the product’s life. This innovation underscores the company’s emphasis on nanotechnology-based cosmetics and intellectual property protection, with a 52% patent grant share as of January 2024.

September 2023: Beiersdorf announced that all deodorant cans across its European brands (NIVEA, 8X4, Hidrofugal, and Hansaplast) will contain at least 50% recycled aluminum and weigh 11.6% less, leading to a 58% reduction in CO₂ emissions—equivalent to approximately 30 tons of CO₂ per year.

October 2023: Colep Packaging and Envases Group entered a joint venture to build an aerosol packaging plant in Mexico, featuring three aluminum aerosol production lines to serve markets across Mexico and Central America.

Leading Aerosol Companies

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colep Consumer Products

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Beiersdorf AG

Estée Lauder Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Conclusion

The global aerosol market is witnessing strong growth driven by expanding applications in personal care, household, and industrial sectors. Sustainability initiatives, such as the development of recyclable and low-carbon aerosol packaging, are reshaping the industry landscape. While environmental regulations on VOC emissions pose certain challenges, innovation in materials and eco-friendly formulations continues to propel market expansion. With Europe leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the global aerosol industry is poised for significant progress through 2030.