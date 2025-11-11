A Ulysse Nardin Skeleton Tourbillion and A Rolex Submariner both bring $47,200 in Miller & Miller’s Luxury Watches Sale

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, 2025-11-11 — /EPR Network/ — A visually stunning Ulysse Nardin Ref. 1700-129 Skeleton Tourbillon watch and a luxurious 18K gold Rolex Submariner Ref. M126618LN watch both posted selling prices of $47,200 in an online-only Luxury Watches auction held November 6th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. Each watch shared top lot honors in the 136-lot auction.

All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

The auction featured rare and highly collectible wristwatches and pocket watches by renowned makers such as Ulysse Nardin, Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Breitling and many others, highlighted by select pieces from The Alexander James Black Collection. The highlight watches formed the heart of a sale that celebrated rarity, provenance and the enduring art of mechanical timekeeping.

“Another successful Miller & Miller Luxury Watches auction is in the books, bringing together passionate collectors, consignors and first-time buyers alike,” said Tom Hare, the Consignment Director for the sale. “Each auction is a reminder of the remarkable stories these timepieces carry and the enthusiasm they continue to inspire. It’s an honor for Miller & Miller to provide a trusted forum where the watch community connects and can celebrate the timeless art of horology.”

The Ulysse Nardin Skeleton Tourbillon, crafted in 18K white gold and limited to just 200 pieces worldwide, was a masterpiece that boasted an open worked skeleton dial revealing the intricate manually wound movement, with blued steel hands. It sold for under estimate to a lucky bidder.

The Rolex Submariner is the definitive luxury dive watch, and the Ref. M126618LN is a modern expression of this icon, crafted entirely in 18K yellow gold. The one sold had a 41 mm case, a black ceramic Cerachrom bezel, and a matching black dial with Chromalight luminous markers. It showcased Rolex’s bold commitment to durability and legibility and topped the high estimate.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $381,730. 246 registered bidders placed a total of 4,019 bids. Nearly all lots were sold, and 46 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com). Phone and absentee bids were also accepted.

A Rolex Ref. 6538 “James Bond” Big Crown Submariner, a model forever linked to cinematic history and among the most coveted sports watches ever produced, finished at a respectable $33,040. The stainless-steel watch is best known as the model worn by Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962), and subsequent early James Bond films. It featured the oversized 8mm “Brevet+” crown.

A 1958 Omega Ref. 2914-5, a Railmaster “Flightmaster”, an early and rare tool watch within Omega’s history, notable for the antimagnetic design and military provenance, sold for within estimate for $21,240. The watch was powered by a manually-wound caliber 285 movement and featured broad arrow hands and a unique naiad crown, an early iconic water-resistance system.

An Omega Ref. 2998-1 Speedmaster watch, first introduced in 1959, SN 17,301,203 with a caliber 321 movement, is one of the earliest and most coveted references in the Speedmaster lineage. The one sold was serviced about 20 years ago, fitted with a service bezel, the dial markers were relumed, and a new set of baton hands were installed. It gaveled for $7,670.

The Cartier name is synonymous with quality. A Cartier Pasha Ref. 2353 watch, a bold and sophisticated design within Cartier’s modern collection, bested the high estimate and finished at $8,260. The 38mm, 18K white gold watch featured a guilloche silver dial and was about 20 years old. It included a brown alligator Cartier strap with a plated buckle, plus the original Cartier box.

A contemporary Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust II watch in stainless steel, featuring a striking sunburst blue dial with applied gold baton hour markers and a date aperture at 3 o’clock below the Cyclops magnifier, breezed past the high estimate to realize $18,880. The Datejust II was introduced in 2009 and marked the evolution of Rolex’s most enduring model.

An original Omega Speedmaster watch retaining its original dial and bezel and correct baton hands with original matching lume, sold within estimate for $12,980. Included was a leather strap and later Omega box. The Speedmaster was introduced in 1957 and went on to achieve legendary status as the first watch worn on the moon. It’s one of Omega’s most iconic models.

A Rolex Ref. 6298 “Pre-Explorer” stainless steel watch, produced in 1953, sold within estimate for $10,030. The “Pre-Explorer” is widely regarded as a transitional model that paved the way for the legendary Explorer. The one sold featured a “bubbleback” case back.

To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the auction’s highlights, click on this link: https://youtu.be/3ziSGgwDSJE

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a host of exciting online-only auctions lined up for the rest of this year and into early 2026. They include the following:

– November 15: Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising, the Jason Patzer Collection

– December 6: Petroliana & Historic Advertising, the Norm West Collection

– December 7: General Store & Soda Advertising

– January 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia

– February 12: Post-War Folk Art

– February 14: Canadiana, featuring the Howard Pain Collection

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.