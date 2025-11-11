Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Expands with Novel Biologics

The global inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treatment market was valued at USD 20.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.73 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The expansion is supported by increasing worldwide prevalence of both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, along with growing regulatory approvals of novel therapeutics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the North American region accounted for approximately 57.59% of the overall market, indicating its dominance in IBD therapy. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among drug classes, the tumour-necrosis-factor (TNF) inhibitors segment held the largest market revenue share at 36.94% in 2023, driven by high prescription volumes and generally strong awareness. With respect to disease type, Crohn’s disease accounted for 60.59% of global revenue in 2023, a reflection of its higher prevalence and treatment cost burden. Concerning routes of administration, injectable treatments commanded the largest revenue share in 2023, as biologic agents dominate current therapy regimens.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 20.74 billion

2030 projected market size: USD 27.73 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.8%

North America remains the largest regional market as of 2023, while Asia Pacific is poised to expand fastest over the forecast window.

Growth is being fuelled by increasing adoption of biologic therapies and rising governmental efforts to bolster healthcare services for IBD patients, who may be more vulnerable to infections from immunosuppressant treatments. Estimates suggest that about 10 million people worldwide are living with IBD, while in the U.S. roughly 721 per 100,000 people have been diagnosed. In Canada, more than 320,000 people had IBD in 2023, with projections reaching around 470,000 by 2035. Concurrently, a robust pipeline of upcoming products is expected to advance the market; for example, regulatory approval in April 2023 was granted for upadacitinib (brand name Rinvoq) in Europe for treatment of moderate to severe Crohn’s disease in adults. Leading companies are increasingly accepting advanced technologies — such as artificial-intelligence-enabled drug discovery — to develop novel IBD therapies. Nonetheless, growth is somewhat held back by factors including the introduction of biosimilars for key treatments, stringent regulatory frameworks, and alternative treatment options such as surgery, diet and nutrition, or non-traditional therapies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The IBD treatment market is characterised by a moderate growth stage, with high innovation and a moderate degree of concentration. Large pharmaceutical firms increasingly adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, and collaborations to reinforce their portfolios. As biologics, JAK-inhibitors and S1P-modulators evolve, competition is becoming more intense, while longer regulatory approval times and usage of alternate therapies continue to restrain market expansion.

Key Companies List

Major players active in the market include:

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Biogen

Novartis AG

Lilly

UCB S.A.

CELLTRION INC.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Conclusion

In summary, the global IBD treatment market is set on a steady growth trajectory, underpinned by rising disease prevalence, especially for Crohn’s disease, increasing adoption of advanced biologic and novel therapies, and strong regional performance in North America with growing momentum in Asia Pacific. While factors such as regulatory hurdles, emerging biosimilars and alternative therapies may moderate the pace, the large addressable patient population and evolving treatment landscape present meaningful opportunities for established and emerging players alike.

