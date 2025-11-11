Animal Health Market 2030: The Impact of Pet Humanization

Global Animal Health Market Overview

The global animal health market was valued at USD 62.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 112.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing animal health expenditure, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into veterinary medicine, evolving regulatory frameworks, the rising prevalence of animal diseases, growing concerns about zoonotic infections, rising pet humanization, increasing adoption of pet insurance, and ongoing initiatives by major companies.

Among these factors, the most influential driver is the integration of AI technologies across various aspects of animal healthcare. In January 2025, Absci and Invetech announced a strategic partnership to utilize Absci’s generative AI drug creation platform, known as Half-Life Extension (HLE), for developing new veterinary medicines. This collaboration focuses on accelerating the discovery of innovative therapeutics for animals and optimizing the drug development process using cutting-edge AI tools. By combining their respective expertise, the companies aim to improve treatment options for animals, benefiting both pet owners and the veterinary healthcare sector. This initiative underscores the increasing convergence of AI and biotechnology in addressing cross-species health challenges.

In September 2024, the 25th International Conference on Veterinary Medicine, held at Khon Kaen University, Thailand, highlighted the transformative impact of AI and advanced technologies on veterinary science. Discussions centered on innovations in imaging techniques, regenerative medicine, and minimally invasive surgical procedures—all of which contribute to improved animal welfare. Meanwhile, SK Telecom expanded its AI-based veterinary care service, X Caliber, into Southeast Asia through partnerships in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, enhancing diagnostic capabilities in these regions.

Further advancing AI applications in veterinary health, researchers from the University of Cambridge in October 2024 developed an AI algorithm capable of detecting and grading heart murmurs in dogs with a sensitivity rate of 90% using audio data from digital stethoscopes. Trained on a dataset of nearly 800 dogs, the algorithm enables early detection of mitral valve disease, a common cardiac condition, thereby improving prognosis through timely treatment. This innovation represents a significant leap forward in veterinary diagnostics and preventive care.

These developments reflect a growing global emphasis on leveraging AI and technology in animal health to enhance animal welfare, strengthen veterinary care, and support sustainable livestock and agricultural practices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at 35.69% in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North American animal health market in 2024.

By product, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for approximately 43.42% of the market in 2024.

By animal type, the companion animal segment is projected to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital/clinic pharmacy segment generated the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 62.89 Billion

USD 62.89 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 112.33 Billion

USD 112.33 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.46%

10.46% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Animal Health Company Insights

The global animal health market is highly fragmented and competitive, characterized by numerous established players and emerging companies. Market share is influenced by factors such as product innovation, regional reach, strategic collaborations, and financial performance.

Leading companies—Zoetis, Merck, Mars, IDEXX, and Boehringer Ingelheim—hold significant shares due to their strong product portfolios spanning veterinary pharmaceuticals, biologics, diagnostics, and animal care solutions. Their extensive market presence, advanced R&D capabilities, and continuous product development enable them to address diverse animal health needs globally. These companies also pursue strategic initiatives, including market expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions, to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their product offerings.

Leading Animal Health Companies

Zoetis

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Mars Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Conclusion

The animal health market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by technological advancements, increased pet ownership, and growing awareness of animal welfare. The integration of AI in diagnostics, drug discovery, and treatment development is transforming the veterinary landscape, enabling faster, more precise, and more ethical healthcare solutions for animals. Regulatory support, rising expenditure on animal care, and industry innovation are expected to sustain robust market growth through 2030. With North America leading in market share and AI-driven innovations shaping future opportunities, the industry is poised to enter a new era of intelligent, technology-enabled animal healthcare.