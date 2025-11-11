Medical Foods Market Expands as Demand for Disease-Specific Nutrition Grows

The global medical foods market was valued at approximately USD 24.80 billion in 2024, and it is projected to grow to USD 33.49 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.13% between 2025 and 2030. The expansion is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, ADHD, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and central nervous system disorders.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North American region held the largest share of the market, accounting for 29.90% of revenues. The U.S. was the major contributor within North America. The oral route of administration dominated the market in 2024, representing 72.86% of the revenue share. Among products, the powder form led with a 35.53% share in 2024. With respect to application segments, the cancer treatment category represented the largest share at 12.11% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Looking ahead, the market size forecast remains USD 24.80 billion in 2024, USD 26.08 billion in 2025, and reaching USD 33.49 billion by 2030, at the 5.13% CAGR. Key global drivers include the high burden of non-communicable diseases (which account for roughly 74% of annual deaths or 41 million people worldwide) and growing numbers of patients requiring tailored nutritional support. The trend toward disease-specific nutritional solutions is gaining traction, with amino acid-based enteral nutrition used for disorders like sleep disturbances, depression, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, and PTSD. Many medical food products are designed for patients with impaired digestive capacity or very specific nutrient requirements.

Product innovation and launches are significant growth catalysts. For example, manufacturers are developing plant-based and vegetarian-friendly formulas, such as a dairy and plant blend baby formula launched in July 2022 in response to changing dietary preferences. Another example: in October 2020, a protein-based ready-to-drink medical nutrition product was introduced in China, featuring galactomannan to enhance gastrointestinal tolerance. Regulatory definitions also impact the segment — medical foods must be labeled for dietary management of a specific disease condition, intended for consumption under medical supervision, and designed for oral or tube feeding.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The industry shows high levels of innovation and consolidation. Key players are deploying strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and expand production capacities. For example, one company’s acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility in early 2023 tripled its supply capacity and bolstered its ability to serve infant formula demand. The threat of substitute products remains low because medical foods are specifically designed as partial or supplemental meal replacements under medical supervision. The aging global population, increasing chronic disease burden and rising malnutrition especially among elderly patients further support market growth.

Key Companies List

Prominent companies in the market include:

Danone

Nestlé

Abbott

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. (Physician Therapeutics LLC)

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

These organizations are widely recognized as leading innovators and hold significant shares of the medical foods market.

Conclusion

Overall, the medical foods market is poised for steady growth through 2030, backed by growing chronic disease prevalence, aging populations and increased demand for disease-specific nutritional interventions. The dominance of oral formulations, powder formats and the North American region reflect current consumption patterns, while emerging opportunities lie in liquid formulations, enteral feeding and high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific. Key industry players are leveraging strategic expansion and innovation to capture rising demand, and the sector remains firmly centered on medically supervised nutrient delivery solutions rather than conventional food replacements.

