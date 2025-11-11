Aerospace Plastics Market Future Outlook and Strategic Developments

The global aerospace plastics market size was estimated at USD 8.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rising utilization of plastics across various aerospace applications—such as cabin interiors, structural components, electrical electronics & control panels, windows, windshields, and canopies—is projected to fuel market growth over the coming years.

Reducing the overall aircraft weight has a direct impact on operational efficiency and performance. Notably, even a 1-kilogram (kg) reduction in weight can offset the lifetime fuel-related operating costs of a commercial aircraft. Owing to their lightweight and durable nature, plastics are increasingly being adopted as alternatives to aluminum and steel components, thereby boosting their share in the total aircraft structure.

According to the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States remains a leading player in the global aerospace industry. The country is home to major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Airbus Helicopters, Inc., which contribute significantly to industry growth. Moreover, initiatives like the Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) Program, launched in 2010, empower the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce aviation noise and emissions while improving fuel efficiency by 20%. Such sustainability-driven efforts are fostering demand for advanced substitute materials like plastics, substantially supporting the growth of the U.S. aerospace plastics market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market, accounting for 56.90% of total revenue in 2024.

By product, the polyetheretherketone (PEEK) segment held the largest share with 61.62% of revenue in 2024.

By process, injection molding dominated with a 36.95% revenue share in 2024.

By application, structural components accounted for 29.70% of revenue in 2024.

By end-use, the commercial & freighter aircraft segment led the market with a 72.56% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.15 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.88 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The aerospace plastics market is highly competitive, with numerous prominent players shaping industry trends. Companies are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to enhance performance, cost efficiency, and sustainability. This competition continues to drive innovation and market expansion.

Recent Developments

Pexco acquired Precise Aerospace Manufacturing to strengthen its aerospace capabilities. The acquisition expands Pexco’s product range and improves its customer service offerings, leveraging Precise Aerospace’s technical expertise to enhance market positioning. August 2024: Trelleborg Group acquired Magee Plastics, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance thermoplastics and composites for aerospace. The acquisition bolsters Trelleborg’s Sealing Solutions division and reinforces its presence within the aerospace materials segment.

Key Companies Profiled

Victrex plc

Ensinger

SABIC

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Toray Advanced Composites

Saint Gobain Aerospace

DuPont

Conclusion

The global aerospace plastics market continues to experience robust growth driven by weight reduction initiatives, increased aircraft production, and a strong shift toward sustainable and fuel-efficient materials. The expanding adoption of high-performance plastics in critical aerospace applications positions the industry for substantial progress through 2030.