Car Wash Service Market 2030 Demand Strengthens Through Franchise Expansion

The global car wash service market size was valued at USD 34.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is largely fueled by increasing consumer preference for convenience and time-saving solutions, rising vehicle ownership, rapid urbanization, and the growing adoption of eco-friendly and subscription-based car wash models.

In addition, technological innovations such as touchless cleaning systems and advanced water recycling technologies are improving service quality and operational efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global passenger car fleet exceeded 1.45 billion units in 2023, with Asia Pacific representing a major portion of new vehicle registrations. This expansion has created significant opportunities for automotive aftercare services, particularly in urban areas where space limitations, environmental regulations, and time constraints discourage home-based car washing.

Moreover, increasing consumer inclination toward professional car cleaning services continues to drive demand growth. In mature markets like North America and Western Europe, consumers are increasingly shifting from manual washing to automated, express, and membership-based models. In the U.S., the penetration of conveyor and in-bay automatic car washes has grown rapidly, with the International Carwash Association (ICA) reporting that over 77% of U.S. drivers now prefer professional car washes over at-home washing, up from 48% in the early 2000s.

The rise of subscription-based and membership-driven business models has transformed customer retention and revenue stability. Leading players such as Mister Car Wash and Zips Car Wash have expanded rapidly across the U.S. through unlimited wash memberships that offer convenience, affordability, and loyalty rewards. Mister Car Wash, which operates over 450 locations, revealed in its 2023 annual report that more than 70% of its revenue was derived from recurring membership programs—demonstrating the financial resilience and customer loyalty associated with this model.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America car wash service industry accounted for a revenue share of 50.2% in the global market in 2024.

The U.S. car wash service industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Based on mode of payment, the cashless payment segment held the largest revenue share of 71.1% in 2024.

Based on type, the roll-over/In-Bay segment accounted for the highest share at 55.3% in 2024.

Based on location, the gas/fuel station segment represented the largest share of 60.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 34.31 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 49.06 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The car wash service market remains highly fragmented, featuring a mix of established international brands and strong regional operators. Prominent companies in the industry include Mister Car Wash, Quick Quack Car Wash, Zips Carwash, Autobell Car Wash, Hoffman Car Wash, among others.

Zips Car Wash offers a variety of wash services featuring products such as Liquid Gaze, Mr. Zippy’s Hot Wax, Bug Prep, Rain Repellent, Triple Conditioner, Tire Shine, and Clear Coat Sealant. The company emphasizes fast, affordable, and eco-friendly express wash solutions through automated tunnels.

offers a variety of wash services featuring products such as Liquid Gaze, Mr. Zippy’s Hot Wax, Bug Prep, Rain Repellent, Triple Conditioner, Tire Shine, and Clear Coat Sealant. The company emphasizes fast, affordable, and eco-friendly express wash solutions through automated tunnels. Mister Car Wash focuses on express exterior wash services designed to deliver a quick, convenient, and premium “Mister Experience.” Beyond exterior cleaning, the company also provides interior detailing and additional treatments such as tire shine and underbody wash.

Key Companies Profiled

Mister Car Wash

Autobell Car Wash

Zips Carwash

Quick Quack Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash

IMO Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

Splash Car Wash

Wash Depot Holdings Inc.

True Blue Car Wash, LLC

Conclusion

The car wash service market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising vehicle ownership, urbanization, and the demand for convenient, time-efficient solutions. Technological advancements and eco-friendly practices are transforming service operations. Subscription-based and membership models are enhancing customer loyalty and recurring revenues. North America remains a key market with strong adoption of automated car wash systems. Overall, the industry is evolving toward smarter, sustainable, and customer-centric service models.