Menopause Market Expands as Hormone Therapy Demand Increases

The global menopause market was valued at USD 17.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely supported by demographic shifts and a rising awareness of health and wellness issues among ageing women.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the menopause market, accounting for 37.40% of global revenue. Within that region, the U.S. represented a dominant 83.51% of the market. When looking at treatment segments, dietary supplements were the front‐runner, securing 94.23% of market revenue in 2024.

Looking ahead, over 1 billion women worldwide are expected to reach menopause by 2025 — roughly 12% of the global population. Some 75% of women experiencing menopause suffer from vasomotor symptoms (VMS). According to a study from December 2023, around 1.3 million U.S. women aged 51–52 enter menopause each year, about 5% of women aged 40–45 show early menopause symptoms and approximately 1% of women report premature menopause before age 40.

These high incidence rates create a substantial patient base for treatment options such as dietary supplements and over‐the‐counter (OTC) drugs, aimed at relieving symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal atrophy and osteoporosis. There’s also a significant economic burden: VMS contributes to global healthcare costs of approximately USD 660 million, while productivity loss adds another USD 150 million. Among the conditions that frequently accelerate in menopausal women are hypertension (75%), depression (10%) and osteoporosis (30%).

Symptoms such as hot flashes (affecting around 80% of women in menopause), night sweats, mood changes, and difficulty concentrating are common during the menopausal transition. With a growing ageing female population globally, demand for these products is expected to rise. High prescription drug costs have driven interest in more accessible OTC products, like vaginal gels, moisturizers, and supplements. Telehealth and digital tools are making diagnosis and access to products easier and more affordable, with some OTC drugs priced as low as USD 13 online.

Innovation is gaining traction too: non‐hormonal therapies are being developed. For example, a dual NK-1 and NK-3 receptor antagonist (elinzanetant) is in late‐stage research and a hormone-free NK3 receptor antagonist has launched for menopausal symptom management.

Order a free sample PDF of the Menopause Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 17.79 billion

2030 projected market size: USD 24.35 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.42%

North America held the largest regional share in 2024

Latin America is expected to be the fastest‐growing region

By 2025, more than 1 billion women are expected to have reached menopause globally (≈12% of the global population). The high prevalence of symptoms and large affected patient base will drive market growth. The ageing female population combined with increased health awareness and accessible self-medication options are key growth drivers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Some of the leading players in the menopause market are focusing on expanding product portfolios, forming partnerships and acquiring complementary businesses. Examples include drug trial advancements, geographic expansion and strategic product launches. The market remains moderately competitive due to its fragmentation, and firms are leveraging innovation, digital health and targeted supplements to capture share.

Key Companies List

Bayer AG

Theramex

AbbVie, Inc.

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

ReNew Life Holdings Corporation

Padagis

Conclusion

In summary, the menopause market is on a steady upward trajectory, reaching nearly USD 24.35 billion by 2030. The dominance of North America, the prevalence of dietary supplements and the large global population of menopausal women underscore this growth. Innovation in non-hormonal therapies and digital health solutions further augments opportunities. As awareness and access continue to improve worldwide, especially in emerging regions, the market appears well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of menopausal women across treatment segments and geographies.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.