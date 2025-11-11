Circulating Tumor Cells Market 2030: Future Innovations in Real-Time Cancer Monitoring

The global circulating tumor cells market size was estimated at USD 12.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. CTCs are increasingly recognized as a promising tool in cancer diagnosis due to their noninvasive nature and diagnostic advantages. Additionally, technological advancements in chip-based technologies are further accelerating market growth.

The rising global incidence of cancer remains a major growth driver. According to the Pan American Health Organization, around 20 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths were reported in 2023. The global cancer burden is projected to surge by approximately 60% over the next two decades, reaching nearly 30 million new cases by 2040. Notably, CTCs play a critical role in breast cancer diagnosis, as they are released into the bloodstream from cancerous tumors.

Over recent decades, extensive translational and clinical research has been conducted in the field of circulating tumor cells. Ongoing efforts by organizations such as the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to explore CTCs as surrogate markers for tracking cancer progression are expected to further support market growth.

Moreover, the growing adoption of biomarker-based tests is enabling minimally invasive tumor screening before patients undergo complex procedures like radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or surgery. As a result, the increasing preference for noninvasive diagnostic methods is expected to significantly boost demand for CTC technologies over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America captured the largest market share of 40.91% in 2024.

By technology, the CTC detection and enrichment methods segment held the largest revenue share of 40.92% in 2024.

By application, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.34% in 2024.

By specimen, the blood segment captured 48.13% of the market share in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals and clinics dominated with 37.64% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.61 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.96 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.2%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the circulating tumor cells market are focusing on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their presence. For instance, Bio-Techne Corporation has acquired several smaller firms with advanced technologies to enhance its global market reach.

Key Companies Profiled

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision Medicine Group, LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Cell Microsystems

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Conclusion

The circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising global cancer burden, increasing demand for noninvasive diagnostic techniques, and continuous advancements in detection technologies. Growing research efforts by global oncology organizations and the expanding adoption of biomarker-based tests are further strengthening market prospects. As healthcare systems shift toward personalized and precision medicine, CTC technologies are expected to play a crucial role in improving early cancer detection, monitoring treatment efficacy, and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.