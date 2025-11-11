Data Center Construction Market 2030: AI and Data Analytics Enhancing Project Planning

The global data center construction market was valued at USD 240.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 456.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for digital infrastructure across industries. The rapid adoption of cloud computing, the proliferation of big data, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are key factors fueling this expansion.

Enterprises are increasingly relying on cloud service providers (CSPs) and colocation facilities to manage growing data volumes, which has led to the construction of new, high-capacity data centers. Simultaneously, the rise of edge computing is encouraging the development of smaller, localized data centers designed to reduce latency and enable real-time data processing.

Major hyperscale operators, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, are heavily investing in expanding their global presence to meet surging demand for cloud storage and computing capacity.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming central priorities in modern data center construction. Operators are focusing on building green data centers with energy-efficient cooling systems, renewable energy integration, and advanced architectural designs to minimize carbon footprints. The adoption of modular construction methods is also gaining momentum, offering greater scalability and faster deployment. Additionally, the growing need for redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities has fueled the construction of Tier III and Tier IV data centers, ensuring higher uptime and business continuity.

Moreover, the increasing focus on data privacy regulations and data sovereignty is driving the establishment of regional data centers. Many countries now require localized data storage, which has led to a surge in data center construction projects, particularly in emerging markets. As organizations accelerate digital transformation and adopt hybrid cloud models, the demand for scalable, efficient, and resilient data center infrastructure is expected to continue rising.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 41.0% of the market share in 2024.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030.

By infrastructure, the IT infrastructure segment held the largest share of over 81% in 2024.

By tier type, Tier III facilities dominated with a 58.0% revenue share in 2024.

By vertical, the IT & telecom segment led the market with a 41.0% share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Data Center Construction Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 240.97 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 456.50 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 11.8%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the data center construction industry include Acer Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., IPXON Networks, KIO, and HostDime Global Corp.

These companies are pursuing strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and collaborative agreements to strengthen their market positions and expand global reach.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Acer Inc.

Ascenty

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu

Gensler

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi, Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The data center construction market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, supported by increasing data generation, cloud adoption, and digital transformation initiatives. As sustainability, energy efficiency, and modularization continue to redefine design priorities, industry players are set to witness vast opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.