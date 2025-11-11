Dehumidifier Market 2030: Applications in Laboratories and R&D Facilities

The global dehumidifier market size was estimated at USD 3.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The market growth is primarily driven by the expansion of the construction and real estate sectors, where new buildings increasingly require efficient humidity management systems to maintain optimal indoor air quality. Technological advancements, including the development of energy-efficient and smart dehumidifier models, further attract consumers seeking modern, sustainable solutions.

Rising humidity levels due to climate change and rapid urbanization are creating higher demand for effective moisture control systems. Moreover, growing awareness of the health risks associated with excess humidity—such as mold formation and respiratory issues—is encouraging residential and commercial users to invest in dehumidifiers.

The growing industrial demand from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and electronics, which require precise humidity control for production and storage, is also contributing significantly to market expansion. In addition, regulatory frameworks emphasizing indoor air quality and environmental sustainability are accelerating product adoption across various applications.

However, the high initial cost of advanced dehumidifiers may limit adoption in price-sensitive markets. Additionally, energy consumption concerns associated with certain models could restrain demand, prompting manufacturers to focus on low-power, eco-friendly technologies.

On the positive side, urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies present substantial opportunities for market growth. The integration of smart technologies, enabling remote monitoring and automated control, is expected to further enhance consumer appeal.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America accounted for a significant 36.3% revenue share in 2024.

By Product: The fixed dehumidifier segment held 57.0% of the market share in 2024.

By Application: The industrial segment dominated with a 45.6% share of global revenue in 2024.

By Technology: The refrigerative dehumidifiers segment represented 30.1% of global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.39 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.12 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The dehumidifier market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on technological innovation, energy efficiency, and expanding distribution networks to strengthen market presence.

Key players include:

Ingersoll Rand

SLB

LG Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Appliances (a Haier Company)

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Bry-Air Inc.

Danby Products Ltd

Whirlpool Corporation

Munters Group

STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.

CondAir Group

Company Highlights:

LG Electronics Inc. operates through four key business segments—Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components. The Home Appliance & Air Solutions division manufactures residential and commercial air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and washing machines.

Honeywell International Inc. offers dehumidifier solutions under its Honeywell Building Technologies segment, distributing products through wholesalers, retailers, and major e-commerce channels.

Conclusion

The global dehumidifier market is poised for robust growth, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient, smart, and sustainable air quality solutions. Expanding construction activity, industrial applications, and consumer awareness of health and comfort benefits will continue to drive adoption. Future opportunities lie in developing cost-effective, low-energy, and connected dehumidifiers, catering to both residential and industrial markets in rapidly urbanizing regions.