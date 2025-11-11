Digital Signage Market 2030: Applications in Fitness Centers for Digital Training and Marketing

The global digital signage market size was estimated at USD 28.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 45.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for digitized promotion and advertising solutions that help businesses effectively engage target audiences and enhance brand visibility.

The rising adoption of 4K digital signage displays equipped with embedded software and media players offers consumers cost-effective Ultra HD solutions, further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the emergence of innovative products such as home monitoring systems and leak detectors, along with the need for concise advertising for complex financial products like forex cards, is stimulating product demand.

Moreover, the increasing preference for advanced, remotely managed digital information systems is accelerating industry growth. Digital signage provides impactful visual communication through motion graphics and high-resolution imagery, outperforming traditional advertising methods. The integration of biometric technologies, including heat path and gaze tracking, is further enhancing product intelligence and personalization.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market, accounting for over 34.0% share in 2024.

The U.S. digital signage market is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

By Type: The video walls segment led the market with a 25.0%+ revenue share in 2024.

By Resolution: The 4K segment dominated with over 40.0% share in 2024.

By Location: The in-store segment accounted for more than 70.0% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 28.83 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 45.94 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.1%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global digital signage market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of multinational corporations and emerging technology providers focusing on innovation, connectivity, and display quality.

Leading Players:

LG Electronics Inc.

LG operates across five business divisions, including Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment. Its commercial display division offers a wide range of products such as OLED displays, digital signage, video walls, outdoor displays, and IT products.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

A global leader in consumer electronics and IT solutions, Samsung provides comprehensive digital signage and video wall solutions serving diverse industries such as healthcare, transportation, retail, and hospitality.

Emerging Players:

BrightSign, LLC – Specializes in digital signage media players, interactive controllers, and software for commercial applications.

– Specializes in digital signage media players, interactive controllers, and software for commercial applications. Omnivex Corporation – Offers software solutions like Omnivex Moxie, enabling organizations to deliver targeted visual messaging across sectors such as finance, education, healthcare, and retail.

Other Key Companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daktronics Dr.

Intel Corporation

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Conclusion

The global digital signage market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in display technology, smart connectivity, and data-driven content delivery. As businesses increasingly adopt dynamic, interactive, and high-resolution visual communication solutions, the industry is expected to see continued innovation and expansion. Emerging technologies such as AI-based audience analytics, biometric tracking, and cloud-managed displays will further redefine customer engagement and elevate the future of digital advertising.