As Washington Drivers Gain New Appraisal Rights, Total Loss Northwest Continues to Lead the Way in Fair Vehicle Valuations

Vancouver, WA, 2025-11-11 — /EPR Network/ — In a 29-20 decision, the Washington State Senate voted on Tuesday to pass a bill that adds more protections for drivers who disagree with insurance values determined by their insurers when vehicles are damaged. The new Washington insurance law is aimed at helping drivers fight back against undervalued total-loss appraisal offers. With new protections available for policyholders, an independent auto-appraisal firm called Total Loss NW is stepping up to make sure Washington residents know how to utilize their rights for getting fair, market-based compensation when vehicles are declared total losses.

Beginning in January, Washington residents with car insurance will now have an appraisal clause included with all physical-damage coverage. Vancouver-based Total Loss NW wants all policyholders to know that this clause entitles them to request an independent appraisal if they disagree with a vehicle’s total.

“With Washington’s appraisal-clause law soon in effect, Total Loss NW encourages drivers to learn how to invoke their rights early by utilizing our free claims reviews, detailed appraisals, and fast turnaround times,” shares Nico Nix, certified auto appraiser at Total Loss NW.

Washington’s new appraisal clause now gives insured Washington drivers a much more formal and direct process for resolving total-loss disagreements compared to the disjointed and drawn-out process that has been in place. When utilizing the appraisal-clause law, a policyholder disputing the number will select a neutral appraiser to help determine the vehicle’s true cash value. The insurer will do the same. If the appraisers cannot reach a consensus, another impartial third-party expert is brought in to make the final call.

“While this new law empowers drivers to contest unfair settlements without expensive lawsuits, it doesn’t mean car owners struggling with what feels like a low-ball answer don’t still need help and representation,” Nix points out. Total Loss NW has been a trusted advocate for vehicle owners in Washington and Oregon for years. With years of expert documentation, negotiation support, and independent valuation reports resulting in the average customer getting a vehicle valuation settlement 20% above what insurers offer, Nix and the rest of the Total Loss NW team are confident that Washington car owners are now on pace to come out ahead like never before.

“Total Loss NW leads the way in fair vehicle valuations for our clients because we put in the time and energy it takes to make sure everything is being perfectly researched and documented,” Nix shares when explaining the company’s long track record of making sure clients receive fair, market-based settlements after being disappointed with their initial offers. With more clarity on the books regarding the rights of insured drivers throughout Washington, Total Loss NW clients have a reason to be more confident than ever about recovering what they’ve lost in a timely manner that doesn’t result in costly litigation with insurers.

For more information about Washington’s new appraisal clause and how Total Loss NW can help policyholders get their claims handled quickly, visit https://totallossnw.com/.

About Total Loss NW



Total Loss NW is a premier independent auto-appraisal firm serving Oregon and Washington policyholders who receive unfair or insufficient offers on total-loss vehicles. With decades of experience and an impeccable track record, Total Loss NW’s team advocates for clients in total-loss valuation, diminished-value, and appraisal-clause dispute cases.

