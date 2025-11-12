HDTV Supply Launches WolfPack™ 4K 30 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDMI Baluns for Professional Long-Distance AV Routing for Only $2,600

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading USA-based manufacturer and supplier of professional Audio/Video (AV) equipment, has expanded its WolfPack™ line with the introduction of the 4K 30 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDMI Baluns, a high-performance, modular switching system that offers unmatched flexibility, distance, and control in commercial-grade AV installations.

Built for mission-critical environments, this advanced 16×16 HDMI Matrix allows users to route any of 16 HDMI sources to any of 16 displays – independently or simultaneously – with full 4K 30Hz 4:2:0 video support. It comes bundled with separate HDMI Baluns that extend HDMI signals over CAT6/7 cables up to 150 feet, making it ideal for large venues where equipment and displays are distributed across different rooms or floors.

“The WolfPack™ 4K 16×30 Hz 16 HDMI Matrix with HDMI Baluns delivers professional-grade AV performance with the simplicity and scalability integrators demand,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply.

“It’s designed for environments that need precise routing, long-distance transmission, and control flexibility – all within one robust, easy-to-deploy system.”

Professional Design for Modern AV Needs

The WolfPack™ 4K 30 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDMI Baluns is engineered for broadcast studios, corporate boardrooms, sports bars, training centers, command and control facilities, event venues, and retail video walls where multiple displays and sources need to work together efficiently.

With its HDMI pass-through architecture and signal extension via HDMI Baluns, users can transmit uncompressed HDMI signals long distances without signal degradation. The system supports HDCP, EDID management, and multiple control methods – including front panel buttons, IR remote, RS232 commands, and TCP/IP (LAN).

This ensures flexible configuration for different project sizes and integration styles. Whether used in a centralized control room or as part of a distributed video network, it provides reliable performance with plug-and-play simplicity.

WolfPack™ 4K 30 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Key Features:

True 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switching: Route any HDMI input to any or all 16 outputs simultaneously.

Route any HDMI input to any or all 16 outputs simultaneously. 4K 30Hz 4:2:0 Video Quality: Crystal-clear video with full color accuracy and sharp detail.

Crystal-clear video with full color accuracy and sharp detail. HDMI Baluns Included: Extend HDMI up to 150 feet via CAT6/7 cables – perfect for long-distance installs.

Extend HDMI up to 150 feet via CAT6/7 cables – perfect for long-distance installs. Multiple Control Options: Switch via front panel, IR remote, RS232, or LAN (TCP/IP).

Switch via front panel, IR remote, RS232, or LAN (TCP/IP). EDID Management: Automatically detects and stores display capabilities for smooth transitions.

Automatically detects and stores display capabilities for smooth transitions. WolfPack™ Modular Architecture: Easily scalable for future system upgrades or expansion.

Easily scalable for future system upgrades or expansion. Durable Rackmount Chassis: Ideal for professional installations requiring 24/7 reliability.

The 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDMI Baluns extends HDTV Supply’s renowned WolfPack™ Series, a family of modular, field-upgradable AV systems known for reliability, signal integrity, and intelligent control. The WolfPack™ line covers HDMI, SDI, Fiber, and AV-over-IP applications – making it one of the most versatile product ranges in the professional AV market.

With continuous R&D and customer feedback-driven improvements, HDTV Supply’s products cater to both integrators designing complex projects and end-users seeking dependable, high-quality video distribution.

The WolfPack™ 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDMI Baluns is now available for immediate order at: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-16×16-hdmi-matrix-switch-with-hdmi-baluns.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply, a 24-Year-old company, is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

