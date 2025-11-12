HDTV Supply Launches WolfPack™ 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher with Real-Time iPad Video Preview & Smart AV Control For Only $4,350.00

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading USA-based manufacturer and distributor of professional-grade Audio/Video (AV) equipment, is proud to announce the release of the WolfPack™ 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher with Real-Time iPad Video Preview – a scalable and interactive AV-over-IP solution that redefines HDMI distribution and control.

This advanced matrix system allows users to route 8 HDMI sources to 16 displays across a standard Gigabit LAN infrastructure, providing unmatched flexibility and simplicity in installation. What makes this system exceptional is its real-time iPad video preview feature, allowing instant visual monitoring and control of every input and output directly from an iPad interface.

“The WolfPack™ 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix brings together IP-based flexibility and real-time control in one complete system,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply. Integrators and operators can now switch HDMI feeds visually and instantly – improving workflow, accuracy, and the overall AV experience.”

Powerful AV Distribution Made Simple

The WolfPack™ HDMI Over LAN Matrix System uses standard Ethernet cabling and network switches to transmit Full HD 1080p video signals over long distances without degradation. Each transmitter and receiver module connects via CAT6/7 cable, eliminating the need for expensive HDMI runs and complex routing hardware.

The system supports plug-and-play setup, HDCP compliance, and IR remote control, making it suitable for both new installations and upgrades of existing AV networks. It is ideal for sports bars, digital signage systems, command centers, casinos, and multi-room entertainment environments that demand dependable, real-time signal management.

WolfPack™ 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher Key Features:

8×16 HDMI Matrix over LAN: Route any of 8 HDMI inputs to any or all of 16 HDMI outputs over IP.

Route any of 8 HDMI inputs to any or all of 16 HDMI outputs over IP. Real-Time iPad Video Preview: Monitor every input feed and control outputs visually from your iPad.

Monitor every input feed and control outputs visually from your iPad. Full HD 1080p Support: Transmit clear, uncompressed HDMI signals across standard Gigabit networks.

Transmit clear, uncompressed HDMI signals across standard Gigabit networks. Scalable Architecture: Expand beyond 8×16 by adding transmitters and receivers – ideal for large venues.

Expand beyond 8×16 by adding transmitters and receivers – ideal for large venues. HDCP-Compliant: Ensures seamless playback with Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, and media streamers.

Ensures seamless playback with Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, and media streamers. 2-Way IR Control: Enables easy source switching and device management from multiple locations.

Enables easy source switching and device management from multiple locations. Plug-and-Play Setup:Quick installation using existing Ethernet infrastructure.

A Smarter AV-over-IP Solution

The WolfPack™ HDMI Over LAN Matrix is part of HDTV Supply’s award-winning WolfPack™ Series – a lineup known for its modular design, scalability, and reliability. By integrating network-based distribution with visual feedback and mobile control, this matrix switcher bridges the gap between traditional HDMI routing and modern AV-over-IP workflows.

Its iPad video preview interface gives users complete visibility of all active sources and displays, minimizing errors and improving operational efficiency in dynamic, multi-screen environments.

The WolfPack™ 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher with Real-Time iPad Video Preview is now available for purchase directly from HDTV Supply https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-8×16-hdmi-over-lan-matrix-switcher-w-real-time-ipad-video-preview.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.