Choosing the Best Coil Wrapper Belt: A Guide for Steel and Aluminum Industries!

Shanghai, China, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese manufacturer of industrial conveyor and transmission belts, is proud to announce the launch and expanded production of its specialized coil wrapper belt product line, designed to meet the rigorous demands of steel, aluminum, and copper coil wrapping operations.

Built with precision and engineered for reliability, the new coil wrapper belt offering is optimized for high-tension, high-speed metal processing applications. Made from premium thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) reinforced with high-strength polyester fabric, the belt delivers exceptional wear-resistance, tensile strength, and durability even under continuous heavy load. The seamless or truly endless belt construction option further ensures uninterrupted operation and smoother coil wrapping performance.

Key Features & Benefits of the Coil Wrapper Belt:

Wear-resistant TPU belt surface engineered to resist cutting fluids, metal particles, and oil in harsh industrial environments.

Edge-reinforced construction to prevent fraying, delamination, or cracking during prolonged use.

Custom thickness ranges (typically 4–10 mm) and customizable width, length, and surface texture to match coil wrapping machines and material specifications.

Two major series offered: cold-mill TPU coil wrapper belt optimized for ambient to moderate temperature conditions, and hot-mill variants (e.g., Kevlar/Aramid based) for high-temperature applications up to ~500 °C.

“Today’s metal coil production lines demand conveyor and wrapping belts that can stand up to extreme loads, abrasive metal surfaces, and continuous cycles,” said a spokesperson at Puteken. “Our new coil wrapper belt series represents our commitment to delivering factory-direct, high-quality solutions that keep your production running smoothly and reliably.”

Applications



The coil wrapper belt is suited for a range of industries: steel coil wrapping, aluminum coil processing, galvanized steel production, and other metal sheet coil-wrapping systems. Whether in cold-rolling, hot-rollin, or intermediate galvanization lines, Puteken’s belt solutions are engineered to resist wear, provide stability, and support heavy loads without compromise.

Why Choose Puteken?



As a direct manufacturer, Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. offers cost-competitive pricing, consistent quality control, and full customization tailored to client requirements. With in-house material selection, fabric reinforcement, and belt fabrication, the company delivers tailored coil wrapper belt solutions backed by technical expertise and after-sales service.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 18201785896

Contact Name: Candy

Email: putekenbelt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.puteken.com/