Single-use Bioprocessing Market Expands Amid Biotech Manufacturing Boom

The global single-use bioprocessing market was estimated at USD 31.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 74.09 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.44 % from 2025 to 2030. Adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems is being driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and recombinant proteins, along with rising investment in biologics development.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North American region accounted for the largest share of the market, with over 34.96 %. In the U.S., the strong presence of biopharmaceutical manufacturers supports the demand for single‐use technologies. By product category, the simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest share at 48.82 % in 2024, reflecting widespread use of tubing, filters, connectors and transfer systems. In terms of workflow, the upstream bioprocessing segment dominated, capturing approximately 58.23 % of the market in 2024. By end-use, biopharmaceutical manufacturers were the largest adopters, driven by the commercial success of biologics and increasing contract manufacturing.

Market Size & Forecast

The 2024 market size was USD 31.71 billion, with projected growth to USD 74.09 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.44 % over the 2025–2030 timeframe. While North America led in 2024, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated and innovation-driven. Leading established players, supported by high-growth disruptors, supply single-use hardware and associated systems. Innovation is centred on advanced polymer materials (such as gamma-stable films), sensor integration for real-time monitoring, automation enhancements, and modular manufacturing platforms. Collaboration across biopharma companies, CDMOs, technology providers and academic institutions is common — enabling licensing deals, co-development of modular platforms, integration of single-use components into full bioprocess workflows, and addressing compatibility and regulatory challenges.

Regulatory frameworks in major regions (for example by agencies such as the FDA and EMA) drive sterility assurance and standardisation of single‐use technologies, but also impose validation burdens that may slow adoption. The heat map of key players reveals that some companies stand out for broad portfolios, global reach, regional manufacturing capacity expansion, and customer-aligned solutions. These firms are leveraging strengths in upstream workflows, integrated single-use offerings, flexible CDMO support, customization and regional logistics to maintain competitive advantage.

Key Companies List

The major companies active in this market include:

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Corning Incorporated

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Infors AG

Conclusion

In summary, the single-use bioprocessing market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising biologics demand, flexible manufacturing needs, and global expansion into emerging biopharmaceutical hubs. While North America currently leads the market, rapid expansion is underway in Asia Pacific and other regions. With key players focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, regional manufacturing build-out and regulatory alignment, the market is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of biologics, cell & gene therapies and contract manufacturing. However, the legacy presence of large‐scale stainless steel systems and the regulatory/validation complexity of single-use technologies remain challenges to be addressed as the industry transitions.

