Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market 2030: Regional Insights and Opportunities

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Overview

The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for synthetic bone substitutes and the increasing number of product approvals by regulatory bodies worldwide.

For example, in October 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc., a leading spine and orthopedic solutions company, announced 510(k) clearance and the full commercial launch of OsteoCove, a bioactive synthetic graft. Similarly, in July 2020, Baxter International Inc. received U.S. FDA clearance for its Altapore Shape Bioactive Bone Graft, expanding the company’s Altapore product line.

The growing adoption of bone grafts and substitutes is also attributed to their biocompatibility, safety, and osteoconductivity, which facilitate bone healing and regeneration, thereby enhancing patient recovery outcomes.

Rising Adoption in Dentistry

One of the key factors driving market expansion is the increasing use of bone grafts in dental applications. Bone grafts are widely used as scaffolds and fillers to support bone formation and accelerate healing, particularly in dental implant surgeries. The growing popularity of advanced surgical techniques, such as bone grafting and bone regeneration, is further fueling demand.

Dental implants are increasingly becoming the preferred solution for tooth loss, supported by advancements in practitioner expertise and implant technologies. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in 2023, the global prevalence of total tooth loss stands at 7% among individuals aged 20 years and older, while among those aged 60 years and above, it rises to 23%.

This significant incidence of tooth loss is expected to further boost the demand for bone grafts and substitutes in dental reconstruction and implantology.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 42.1% revenue share.

The U.S. bone grafts and substitutes market is projected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

By material type, the allograft segment held the largest share at 60.2% in 2024.

By application, the spinal fusion segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.16 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.60 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.6%

North America: Largest market (2024)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The global bone grafts and substitutes industry is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of both large and emerging players. Key companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and distribution agreements to strengthen their market position and expand their geographic footprint.

Leading Market Participants Include:

AlloSource

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Smith + Nephew

Medtronic

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

OST Laboratories

Zimmer Biomet

Geistlich Pharma AG

Stryker Corporation

Biobank

Major players such as Orthofix, Stryker, NuVasive, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Wright Medical are actively engaging in R&D activities, strategic alliances, and market expansion to maintain their leadership and enhance product portfolios.

Conclusion

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is poised for steady growth over the coming years, supported by technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and the increasing adoption of synthetic and biocompatible materials. The expanding applications of bone grafts in spinal fusion surgeries and dental procedures further underscore their critical role in modern regenerative medicine.

While the industry faces challenges such as regulatory complexities and high product costs, ongoing innovation and the growing prevalence of orthopedic and dental disorders are expected to sustain market momentum. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach USD 4.60 billion, reaffirming its vital contribution to improving surgical outcomes and enhancing patient quality of life.